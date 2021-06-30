Opinion

The new cold war

A new foreign policy in the making 

By Editorial
13
0

It appears that the establishment is unwilling to support the US strategic aims in the region. These include making India a regional overlord acting on behalf of the USA to check the rising influence of China in South Asia. China is a time-tested friend and it does not suit Pakistan to be a part of conspiracies being hatched against it. Instead it is in Pakistan’s interest to maintain a strategic neutrality by maintaining friendly ties with both China and the USA. This is what Prime Minister Imran Khan told China Global Television Network (CGTN) during an interview. The PM also underlined the importance of CPEC for Pakistan’s economy, the people-to-people friendly ties and the joint stands taken by the two countries at international forums.

Despite Pakistan’s suggestion that the USA arrange a political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban before withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the Biden Administration decided to quit within months, abandoning Afghanistan and the region to their fate. The USA now wants to set up military bases in Pakistan to launch attacks on the Afghan Taliban who continue to advance and are likely to threaten Kabul within months. Any military action launched against the Talban from Pakistan would cause problems for Islamabad. What is more, bases in Pakistan are likely to create misunderstandings with China which is against Pakistan’s national interest.

- Advertisement -

The Senate Committee on Defence and National Security on Tuesday asked the government to adhere to the recommendations given in the 2012 report of Parliamentary Committee on National Security while setting the future course of ties with the USA. The recommendations were unanimously approved by Parliament on 12 April 2012 and sent to the Defence Ministry with a note that these should be considered as Pakistan’s state policy guidelines. The prescribed terms of engagement deal with issues like bases, foreign boots on the ground and foreign intelligence operations on Pakistani territory. It was decided that no covert or overt operations inside Pakistan were to be permitted, no private security contractors and/or intelligence operatives allowed and that Pakistan’s territory would not be provided for the establishment of foreign bases. The Senate defence committee has now reminded that it is necessary to abide by Parliament’s directive.

Previous articleThe Day After
Next articleWhy India isn’t a world power
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Catch me if you can?

The Sharifs have repeatedly proven to be above the law. While the judicial assissination of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto will remain the biggest blot on...
Read more
Comment

The Communist Party of China turns 100

The Communist Party of China (CPC) was founded on 01 July 1921, in Shanghai. It is one of the oldest political parties in the...
Read more
Comment

Why India isn’t a world power

India dreamt of being an undisputed successor to the pre-partition Imperial India. It harboured the ambition of emerging not only a South Asian hegemon...
Read more
Editorials

The Day After

While Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was naturally self-congratulatory after the passage of the 2021-2022 Federal Budget, which is after all the highlight of the...
Read more
Editorials

A risky affair

The downturn in economic activity caused by covid-19 has deprived millions of their means of livelihood, added to the unemployed and increased the number...
Read more
Editorials

Mismanaged gas supply

As if the ongoing summer electricity loadshedding gripping the country for the past few weeks was not enough, distribution of gas across the country...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The Communist Party of China turns 100

The Communist Party of China (CPC) was founded on 01 July 1921, in Shanghai. It is one of the oldest political parties in the...

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to briefed on Afghanistan situation today

Pakistan wants peaceful Afghanistan, good ties with India: FM

Why India isn’t a world power

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.