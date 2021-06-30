HEADLINES

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s statement on alleged drone attack

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected an irresponsible and misleading statement by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy regarding an alleged drone attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said while conveniently choosing not to share any evidence, the Indian government has once again levelled serious allegations against Pakistan.

“Pakistan calls upon India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no amount of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s serious crimes in IIOJK,” he said.

He said this is yet another manifestation of the unsubstantiated propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an obliging Indian media. He said this is a familiar Indian ploy to externalise any blame, use baseless allegations against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He said the latest allegations further confirm what Pakistan has consistently pointed out that the BJP government stages “false flag” operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains. He said the use of Pakistan cards either to win an election or to divert attention from an electoral defeat has also, unfortunately, become standard practice.

Previous articleBilawal, Qureshi trade barbs in NA session
Next articleThe Day After
TLTP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President for FIO’s outreach expansion to remote areas

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday called for expanding the outreach of Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to remote areas of the country to provide...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petrol price hiked by Rs2 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs2 per litre in the price of petrol. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to briefed on Afghanistan situation today

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on National Security would be briefed by Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and other high...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan wants peaceful Afghanistan, good ties with India: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan’s reconciliatory role in Afghanistan has made it clear to the world that the former...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal, Qureshi trade barbs in NA session

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi traded barbs during the National Assembly session on Wednesday. The PPP chief heavily...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM asserts Pakistan will not partner with US in war efforts again

During his wide-ranging speech to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan may partner with the US in peace, but it...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.