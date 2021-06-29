Marriage is a Sunnah, partnership is adultery

The controversy over Malala Yusufzai’’s views on marriage echoed in the mainstream national and international media, when she gave a very controversial statement over marriage, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” said Malala in her interview with British Vogue.

Being a Muslim, how can one give such irrelevant and peripheral remarks on marriage? Nikaah, for Muslims is primarily the completion of half of the Imaan. Living together with Non-mahrams, without marriage, is an unacceptable sin and is called Zina. No one can justify Muslims living together without marriage as it is strongly condemned in Islam. Marriage is one of the most beautiful things which will happen to you in your lifetime. This beautiful sunnah was practiced by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself, and strictly ordered by the Almighty through the Holy Quran as well.

Indeed Malala has categorically rejected the institution of marriage and suggested that ‘partnership’ is better than getting married. Malala attacked the institution of marriage and family structure by advocating that people should live in sin. Socio-psychologically, marriage is a legitimate process of lending credence to progeny. Marriage is a Sunnah, whereas, partnership is adultery. Marriage is designed to prevent this by introducing mahr (dower) and alimony. The illegal life partnership was not allowed in any religion and is considered adultery. Malala favoured it, which was condemnable.

It’s not first time when Malala has expressed highly controversial views, and many times she did not show any respect for Islam and created a lot of controversies, perhaps as part of her agenda. In Malala’s book I am Malala, highly controversial material is found which is contrary to the teachings of Islam, Quranic injunctions, sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ideology of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, the Pakistan Army and so on. The controversial British journalist Christina Lamb, who wrote Malala’s book as co-author, has been declared persona non grata by Pakistan for her criminal activities. Christina Lamb once tried to book an air ticket under the name of Osama bin Laden just to malign Pakistan. This book was written at the behest of western forces who have used Malala for their ulterior motives. It is clear that she is playing in their hands.

In these circumstances, Malala’s comments were attempting to corrupt the minds of young people and to copy western culture which were against the tenets of Islam, and also propagating negative ideas about the sacred rules of holy matrimony.

Malala has declared Islam and the Pakisan Army ‘Militant’ in her controversial book. Malala criticized Quranic verses about two women’s testimony being equal to that of a man; and also about the four witness in rape cases; perhaps she does not know the orders of Allah. In her book, Malala also writes that “Where the Quran says that the women are dependent on men”, whereas it is in An-Nisa that men are declared guardians of women. She objects to the laws of Allah Almighty and also to the ‘Namus-e-Risaalat (SAW) law. In Malala’s book, the blasphemous book of Salman Rushdie, The Satanic Verses, has been referred to, and supported, as freedom of expression while referring to her father’s views. A group photo with Tasleema Nasreen and sharing her Nobel Peace Prize with an Indian are enough to explain Malala’s designs and the West’s agenda.

A Swat-based woman former MNA, and also a member of the Swat royal family, Mussarat Ahmed Zeb, also exposed details of what she terms a conspiracy. She says: “The attack on Malala on 2012 was staged by top human rights organizations, and I was also asked to join the drama but I refused to be a part of it.” She adds when the blog by Malala under the name “Gul Makai” was written, Malala could not read or write. “It is well noted that Malala’s father Ziauddin admitted in a TV program that the said blog was written by BBC correspondent Abdul Hai Kakar and the book I am Malala was written by Christina Lamb.” Malala and Ziauddin also met with the US Ambassador Richard Holbrooke, and CIA’s station commander and other officials were present in this meeting. Relations with CIA agent Adam B Elick is also very clear.

Malala criticized the Pakista Army and said that “many times the army and the militants look alike.” She further said “I’m ashamed of my army.” Criticizing the Pakistan Army’s development projects, she gives them the name of ‘Strange Business’. She also alleges that the vISI helped Fazlullah escape. Malala also severely criticized the Abbottabad Operation for recovery of Osama bin Laden and tried to malign Pakistani security forces and agencies. Interestingly, Malala admitted in her book that she and her father received Rs 1.1 million from the Pakistan Army but even then Malala also defamed the Pakistan Army and the motherland by discussing the false and fake video scandal of a woman in Swat who was allegedly beaten by Taliban, in her book.

Further in her book Malala also proudly says, “On Pakistan’s 50th anniversary on 14th August 1997, my father said there was nothing to celebrate as Swat had suffered only since it had merged with Pakistan. They wore black armbands to protest and were arrested and had to pay a fine they could not afford”. Moreover, the video in which Ziauddin can be seen raising anti-Pakistan slogans, which is a clear proof. Malala and her father Ziauddin also criticized the nuclear programme of Pakistan and showed doubt on the defense capability of Pakistan armed forces by saying that “Pakistan has more than 200 nuclear warheads and the USA were worried about who was going to control them.”

Pakistan is a nuclear power-the only one in the Muslim world. Despite the global pressure, Pakistan has achieved nuclear power, so it is part of the campaign to portray Pakistan as a failed state. The Pakistani army is the fifth largest army in the world. Pakistan is the second-largest Muslim country, and the sixth largest nation overall in the world, with a population of 250 million. Pakistan is also the fifth largest democracy with a strength of about 100 million registered voters. included 45 million women. In the War on Terror, Pakistan’s martyrdom of more than 70,000 Pakistanis citizens, military officers and men is a clear proof of the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation. So far Pakistan has lost more than $82 billion in its economy. The West is questioning that after spending $4.4 trillion, has the world become a safe place after the so-called War on Terror?

