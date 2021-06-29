Opinion

A risky affair

Relaxation amidst vaccine shortage

By Editorial
The downturn in economic activity caused by covid-19 has deprived millions of their means of livelihood, added to the unemployed and increased the number of those living under the poverty line. With the third wave of the coronavirus receding, the NCOC has taken the decision to relax some of the restrictions imposed to control the pandemic. Business centres would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm from tomorrow, while important businesses including petrol pumps and medical stores will be allowed to operate round the clock seven days a week. The restaurants and hotels will  resume indoor dining for vaccinated persons subject to 50 per cent occupancy. Both indoor and outdoor weddings would be permitted under prescribed restrictions. Cinemas will re-open with strict covid-19 protocols for vaccinated individuals only till 1 am.

The relaxations announced will help the wheels of economy pick up speed. In case the relaxations do not lead to a resurgence of the pandemic, one can expect further removal of restrictions on July 27 when the next meeting of the NCOC will take place

The relaxations are a risk worth taking. While one expects the people not to drop their guard and adhere to wearing masks, keeping social distance and washing their hands frequently, the government has to ensure a speedy procurement of the vaccines which has remained its weak point all along. Initially the government failed to place orders for months, hoping to receive free vaccines from China or Covax. As hospitals were filled to their capacity and there were fears of oxygen shortages, the government belatedly placed orders for the purchase of vaccines. Countries like Pakistan however had to stand in long queues to get covid-19 vaccine supplies.

Pakistan continues to face vaccine shortages. On Monday hundreds of people from KP and Punjab staged a protest in Islamabad and created a law and order situation at the F-9 Park vaccination centre over shortage of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Shortage of vaccines has led the government to instruct that the gap between two doses would now be six weeks instead of four, causing confusion and indignation among thousands who had approached the vaccination centres for their second jab.

Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

