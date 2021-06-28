NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: Lowest Covid-19 deaths in 5 months

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The country on Monday recorded 20 deaths from Covid-19, the lowest daily figure since February, according to Health Ministry data.

Total fatalities from the contagion disease rose to 22,231, according to the Health Ministry, which also reported 914 additional infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the case count to 955,657.

Daily cases have been declining since earlier this month from 2,028 cases on June 2.

Punjab is the worst-hit province with 345,900 infections, followed by Sindh which reported 336,076 infections.

The NCOC said that 2,815,454 people have been fully vaccinated in the country so far, whereas 11,978,339 are vaccinated partially as the vaccination campaign is in a swing in the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, recently warned that the country might be hit by a fourth Covid-19 wave in July if the standard operating procedures were not adhered to.

“In the absence of strong SOPs enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to SOPs and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he said.

Amid a falling infection rate and an expedited vaccination drive, most restrictions have already been eased.

But, apparent resistance to follow health guidelines such as mask-wearing, along with vaccine hesitancy, has led provincies to warn of drastic measures such as blocking cellphone connections and withholding salaries of government employees who are not inoculated.

Previous articleJapan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent Covid spread
Next articleImran arrives in Naran on day-long visit
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Qasier summons national security committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security to discuss the security situation in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zulfi dismisses resurrected reports of Israel visit

ISLAMABAD: Former adviser to prime minister Zulfi Bukhari denied Monday that he had secretly visited Israel for meetings with senior government officials, following a...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Hostile’ spy agency behind Lahore blast: Buzdar

LAHORE: A "hostile" intelligence agency was behind the last week's car bombing that killed three people and wounded 25, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC requested to review Nasla Tower demolition order

KARACHI: Residents and builders of Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building in Karachi which the Supreme Court has ordered to demolish for encroaching on...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO rebukes Kabul for denying TTP presence on its soil

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rejected Afghanistan's claim that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan grou[ did not operate on its soil, declaring it "contrary to facts on ground". "The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran arrives in Naran on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Naran town of Mansehra district on a day-long tour to inaugurate several uplift projects aimed at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FO rebukes Kabul for denying TTP presence on its soil

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rejected Afghanistan's claim that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan grou[ did not operate on its soil, declaring it "contrary to facts on ground". "The...

Misbah grateful for England lockdown experience

Imran arrives in Naran on day-long visit

NCOC daily update: Lowest Covid-19 deaths in 5 months

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.