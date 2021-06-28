NCOC daily update: Lowest Covid-19 deaths in 5 months

ISLAMABAD: The country on Monday recorded 20 deaths from Covid-19, the lowest daily figure since February, according to Health Ministry data.

Total fatalities from the contagion disease rose to 22,231, according to the Health Ministry, which also reported 914 additional infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the case count to 955,657.

Daily cases have been declining since earlier this month from 2,028 cases on June 2.

Punjab is the worst-hit province with 345,900 infections, followed by Sindh which reported 336,076 infections.

The NCOC said that 2,815,454 people have been fully vaccinated in the country so far, whereas 11,978,339 are vaccinated partially as the vaccination campaign is in a swing in the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, recently warned that the country might be hit by a fourth Covid-19 wave in July if the standard operating procedures were not adhered to.

“In the absence of strong SOPs enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to SOPs and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he said.

Amid a falling infection rate and an expedited vaccination drive, most restrictions have already been eased.

But, apparent resistance to follow health guidelines such as mask-wearing, along with vaccine hesitancy, has led provincies to warn of drastic measures such as blocking cellphone connections and withholding salaries of government employees who are not inoculated.