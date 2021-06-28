NATIONAL

Bilawal hails as NSC meets to discuss Afghanistan on Thursday

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser’s decision to call a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Afghanistan and announced that he will attend the briefing.

“I had demanded on the floor of the house that the Parliament be briefed on the Afghanistan situation by the relevant departments and institutions,” tweeted Bilawal.

The PPP chairperson welcomed Speaker Qaiser’s decision and said that he will participate in the meeting on Afghanistan.

Later, while speaking to the media outside the parliament, Bilawal claimed that the speaker had summoned a meeting of the NSC on his party’s recommendation. The PPP chairman also said that he does not consider PM Imran Khan’s comments on giving military bases to the US after the withdrawal of NATO troops.

“We will keep our point of view over giving military bases to the NSC committee,” said Bilawal. He also claimed that the NSC was formed on the recommendation of the PPP.

Earlier in the day, it came to light that a session of the National Assembly’s National Security Committee has been summoned for a briefing on the latest situation and regional issues amid the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will chair the in-camera meeting convening on July 1 at 3:00pm. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak will also be part of the proceedings.

Issues related to national security will be on the agenda. Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and other lawmakers were also invited.

The meeting will also discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers and parliamentarians have been specially invited for the briefing.

TLTP

