Opinion

Budget passage

Let alone stopping passage, opposition members didn’t turn up

By Editorial
8
0

The Opposition in the National Assembly had vowed not to let the budget pass. That presumed some sort of effort when the government put it to the vote. On Friday, when the long process of the passage of Demands for Grants began, the Opposition leadership itself was not to be found in the House band as a result perhaps, the MNAs themselves knocked off, and didn’t attend. As it was Friday, it seems likelier than not that the members had sloped off to their constituencies for the weekend, rather than attend to their duties in the House.

If there was any hope that the breakdown of the PDM might lead the individual party leaders to take more of an interest in resisting the passage of the Budget, they were dashed by the absence of PML(N) President and Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who were nowhere to be seen, presumably joining in the rush for the constituency.

- Advertisement -

That was a rush the treasury members nobly resisted, with virtually full attendance, an indication that the Government’s whips had done their job properly. Not only did they ensure that the numbers were there to pass the demands that came up that day, but that any opposition attempt to point out a lack of quorum was forestalled. One effect of the Opposition’s leisurely attitude was the defeat without debate of all cut motions. Not all cut notions are debated, but some are, allowing the Opposition to focus on a particular department. It may be that the opposition will take up cut notions in the coming week, when the demands do come up, but it seems that the opposition has supinely given up the chance to hammer home its opposition to the government’s policy. Cut motions have a greater importance in that the policy of the government in that field is to be discussed. For example, a cut motion on the Foreign Affairs budget is not restricted merely to talking about the money allocated under that head, but allows a debate of the foreign policy the government pursues.

With an opposition so much divided, coordination is not easy. The Pakistan Democratic Movement came into being because it was felt that a structure was needed for this. The Opposition will have to do much better if it hopes to give the government a tough time, let alone topple it.

Previous articleMaking mobile users pay
Next articleLegislation For Good Governance
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The rise of Hindutva and Communal violence in India

Hindutva is an ideology and religious-based Hindu nationalism in India which is designed to augment Hindu influence and establish Hindus’ hegemony. It is similar...
Read more
Comment

Our Neighbour, The Boogeyman

Indoctrination  (noun) The process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically. "I would never subject children to religious indoctrination." Four...
Read more
Comment

Legislation For Good Governance

Laws are an essential component of good governance. Without good governance, no progressor advancement is possible. No nation can sustain itself, much less develop,...
Read more
Editorials

Making mobile users pay

The tax on mobile calls longer than five minutes may well be about to run into technical difficulties. One of the main problems is...
Read more
Comment

Human security and the budget

Before becoming Prime Minister, Imran Khan had a great vision for prioritizing human security in policy making and implementation. He has allocated a share...
Read more
Comment

Can Pakistan survive identity politics?

The world has passed through several questions that it tries to answer before shaping its institutional structures and processes. The central question until the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Making mobile users pay

The tax on mobile calls longer than five minutes may well be about to run into technical difficulties. One of the main problems is...

Balochistan decides judicial probe into Usman Kakar’s death

CITY NOTES: The emperor has no clothes?

Ex-finance minister holds PTI responsible for looming energy crisis in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.