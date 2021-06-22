NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks clarification from HBO management for ‘censoring’ PM Khan’s interview

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has sought clarification from the American TV channel HBO on what it called ‘the censorship’ of the recent interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein PM’s remarks on the ideology of India’s ruling Hindutva regime was criticized.

According to an informed source, a letter has been written by the External Publicity Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the HBO management seeking clarification on the censorship of the PM’s interview on Indian Hindutva ideology.

The source said that the federal government has sought clarification from HBO asking why was the statement on Hindutva ideology was deleted from the Prime Minister’s interview?

Similarly, Special Assistant for Political Relations Shahbaz Gul has also confirmed that a letter has been written to the American channel HBO on behalf of the EP wing to censor part of the interview of PM Imran Khan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan said that when he became the Prime Minister, he extended his hand to the Indian Prime Minister Modi for peace. In 2019, India unilaterally changed the legal status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“My purpose in entering politics is to eradicate poverty and establish a welfare state. Until India withdraws its August 5 measures, talks are not possible,” the prime minister was quoted as saying. He further said that Pakistan’s nuclear program is only for deterrence as Pakistan wants peace and tranquility in the region.

Previous articleCriticism of politicians and public office holders
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Progress on CPEC projects in Punjab satisfactory, says Bajwa

LAHORE: CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Usman Kakar’s postmortem report rules out torture

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s former senator Usman Khan Kakar’s postmortem report ruled out the possibility of torture after opposition senators demanded a probe into...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inmate commits ‘suicide’ in FIA custody

ISLAMABAD: An under-trial prisoner on Tuesday died in the custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad in what police termed an apparent suicide...
Read more
NATIONAL

15-year-old girl gang-raped, filmed in Punjab

TOBA TEK SINGH: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where three men allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and filmed her in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt partners with Facebook to fight Covid-19 misinformation

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has partnered with Facebook in its fight against Covid-19 to tackle misinformation creating displeasure among the masses. In Pakistan, over 32...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven of a family gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Seven persons of the same family were gunned down in Chamkani area of Peshawar on late Monday night, Dunya News reported. According to details,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Over speeding takes lives

This is to draw the concerned authorities to the severe issue of over speeding and taking over. On Saturday 19th June 2021, a trailer...

Progress on CPEC projects in Punjab satisfactory, says Bajwa

Usman Kakar’s postmortem report rules out torture

Inmate commits ‘suicide’ in FIA custody

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.