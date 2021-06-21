HEADLINES

Muhammad Tariq Malik appointed NADRA chairman

By News Desk

The federal government on Monday notified Muhammad Tariq Malik as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, he has been appointed the NADRA chairman for a period of three years.

“In exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (3) of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Ordinance 2000, the Competent Authority has been pleased to appoint Mr. Malik as chairman, NADRA for a term of three years in terms of Section 3 (5) of NADRA Ordinance, 2000, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read.

On June 8, the federal cabinet gave a go-ahead to the appointment of Malik as the NADRA chairman. Briefing the media on decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet approved the Ministry of Interior’s summary regarding the appointment.

Taking to Twitter following the cabinet’s approval for his appointment as the NADRA chief, Tariq Malik said: “I am grateful to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for reposing his trust in me, and arranging a transparent and highly competitive selection process.”

Previous articleAyub accuses PML-N of shelving projects to make money through LNG deals
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Ayub accuses PML-N of shelving projects to make money through LNG deals

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had abolished more than 134...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shehbaz, Hamza granted interim bail ahead of rendezvous with FIA

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore Monday granted interim bails to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case...
Read more
HEADLINES

Court grants four-day physical remand of Mufti Aziz, orders DNA test

LAHORE: A North Cantt Court in Lahore granted a four-day physical remand of accused molester Mufti Azizur Rehman to CIA Police. The court has also...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghan peace process has entered critical phase: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Afghan peace process has entered into a critical phase and peace in the neighbouring...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 vaccine batch to Pakistan from COVAX deferred till July

ISLAMABAD: A vaccine consignment to Pakistan from Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) scheduled to be received this month, has been delayed, sources said on...
Read more
HEADLINES

US ‘resolve & will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Kashmir dispute, which holds the 1.4 billion people of South Asia hostage, could be settled...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Afghan peace process has entered critical phase: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Afghan peace process has entered into a critical phase and peace in the neighbouring...

Covid-19 vaccine batch to Pakistan from COVAX deferred till July

US ‘resolve & will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Pakistan calls for ‘immediate cessation’ of Houthi attacks on Saudi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.