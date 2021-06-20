CITY

PMD forecast pre-monsoon rains in Sindh, Punjab, GB and Kashmir

By INP
A Pakistani motorcyclist rides on a street as their passengers try to keep dry under plastic covering during monsoon rain in Karachi on July 29, 2019. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in eastern parts of Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country, the Met Office said.

Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Tharparkar and adjoining areas will likely to receive rainfall with wind and thunderstorm today.

Maximum rainfall yesterday reported in Sindh at Mithi 42mm and Badin 03mm, in Kashmir Garhi Dopatta 10mm and Rawlakot 09mm, in Punjab at Mangla 19mm, Jhelum 14mm and Gujrat 12mm, while 05mm in Barkhan area of Balochistan.

Maximum temperature at Karachi is expected to remain up to 36 degrees Celsius. The city experiencing partly cloudy weather as southwestern winds blowing with 23 kilometers per hour speed.

The first spell of pre-monsoon rains lashed Karachi’s northeastern suburbs until Nooriabad on Friday, along the M-9 Motorway.

The monsoon season is expected to begin in Pakistan in the first week of July, according to the Met Office.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon like the previous year.

The likely rainfall during July – September monsoon weather duration is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

Previous articleYouth dies of alleged police torture in Dadu
INP

