Contribution in Science and Technology

In the present era when Muslims are no more in the picture of science and technology, some people think that Muslims have always been averse to science. They have coined the term “Madrasa Men” for Muslims, which in their terminology means ‘ignorant and backward’. Muslims and science are considered antagonistic to each other.

This comes as a challenge to the Muslim science student who does not have access to his glorious past. When we revisit our history, we find the story contradictory to the present scenario. One can hardly believe that we have been pioneers in the scientific field and have titanically contributed to the scientific world. In a wide range of areas, especially astronomy, mathematics, medicine, chemistry, zoology, geography, cartography, optics, photography, etc. we find the role of Muslims.

According to Howard Turner, Muslims began the organized and detailed observations of the skies soon after the early expansion of Islam. This effort was naturally accelerated by the importance of the moon and sun in the everyday life of Muslims, because with the help of the moon, Muslims determine the beginning and end of the months in their lunar calendar and with the help of the sun they calculate the times for prayers and fasting. Consequently, several observatories were established at centres such as Rayy, Isfahan, and Shiraz in Persia, Egypt, and the like. In the early part of the ninth century, Habash al-Hasib directed the composition of astronomical tables. In the second half of the ninth century, Al-Nairizi composed a great treatise on the spherical astrolabe. The Muslim astronomer Al-Battani significantly contributed to the discovery of solar apsis. He discovered a new method for determining the time of the vision of the new moon and made a detailed study of the solar and lunar eclipses, which were later employed by English astronomer Richard Dunthorn in his determination of the gradual change in lunar motion. Al-Biruni contributed by determining latitudes and longitudes, his contemporary Ibn Yunus was later applauded for his work by George Sarton, a noted scientist. American Astronomer E.S. Kennedy named the planetary model as “Tusi-Couple” after Nisar al-din-al-Tusi’s work in explaining the apparent motion of planets. Ibn al-Shatir completed the lunar model in his work entitled A Text of the Final Inquiry in Amending the Elements. It has been found that the lunar theory proposed two centuries later by Copernicus is almost similar to that introduced by Ibn al-Shatir. There is a great probability that Ibn al-Shatir’s views would have served as the base of the theory of Copernicus. Al-Zarqawi, Al-Shirazi, Abu Sahl al-Kuhi, Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi, Abu Said al-Sijzi, Abul Wafa al-Buzjani, and al-Kirmani are some among other shining Muslim astronomers who have shown special interests in astronomy.

Science is not new to Islam but it is Islam and Muslims that have played a vital role in its evolution. But it does not mean that the present generation would keep highlighting their brilliance and themselves do nothing. Instead, we need to deliberate and introspect why we are lagging far behind now. We ought to strive for regaining the lost glory by reconnecting with science. That is the only way to make strides.

No one can underestimate the role of Muslim mathematicians such as Al-Khwarizmi who developed methods in algebra, geometry, and trigonometry. Muhammad Ibn Musa-Al Khwarizmi in his Compendious Book on Calculation by Completion and Balancing presented the first systematic solution to linear and quadratic equations in Arabic, and explained how to use algebraic equations with unknown variables, besides establishing the basis of trigonometry. Algebra is considered a valuable contribution of Muslims to the Modern Age. Ibn Sina died as a polymath having a good grip on medicine, mathematics,and chemistry in addition to philosophy. Ibn Sina authored a five-volume medical encyclopedia, The Canon of Medicine (Book of Healing). It was used as the standard medical textbook in the Islamic world and Europe up to the 18th century. The Canon is still relevant in Unani Medicine. Ibn Sina was at the cutting-edge of Muslim discoveries in medicine. His discovery that tuberculosis was contagious and could be transmitted through the air earned him a position as one of the greatest physicians of all time. Even to this day, the quarantine methods (Iisolation to prevent the spread of infectious disease) he introduced have helped to limit the spread of infectious diseases. Al-Nafis and Abdul Lateef Al-Baghdadi cleared several misconceptions and proved many opinions of Galen, a Greek physician, wrong.

After the fall of the Western Roman Empire, the focus of alchemical development moved to the Caliphate and the Islamic Civilization. Much more is known about Islamic alchemy as it was better documented. According to Ibn al-Nadim, bibliographer, the first Muslim alchemist was Khalid ibn Yazid. Besides him, Jabir Bin Hayaan, Abu Bakr Al-Razi, Ibn Umayi, Al-Tughrai, Jaldaki Khorasani made significant contributions in chemistry. Among them, Jabir bin Hayaan is without any doubt, one of the greatest Muslim scientists. Holmyard legitimately names him ‘The Father of Chemistry’. Jabir is credited with the use of over 20 types of now-basic chemical laboratory equipment, such as the retort and alembic. Many fundamental chemical processes, such as crystallization, distillation, calcination and sublimation, were invented by him. According to Ismail al-Faruqi and Lois Lamya al-Faruqi, he invented a kind of paper that resisted fire and an ink that could be read at night. He invented an additive, which when applied to an iron surface, inhibited rust and when applied to a textile, would make it water-repellent.

According to the Ancient Greeks, the vision was a visual spirit emanating from the eyes that allowed an object to be perceived. The modern concept of human vision was developed by Ibn Haythem, the 11th-century Iraqi scientist. He explained that the eye was an optical instrument, and light enters the eye rather than leaving it. The pinhole camera and camera obscura are his famous inventions. Interestingly, the first person to give a detailed account of the human eye was also a Muslim, namely Abu Al-Hassan.

The contributions of Muslims are endless and due to space constraints, I mentioned only a few. However, it is pertinent to note that Muslim scientists do not find much mention in our books, even if there is mention, their name has been Latinized like Algoritmi (Al-Khawarizmi), Anaritus (Al-Nairizi), Albatgenius (Al-Battani), Avicenna (Ibn-i-Sina) Alhazen (Abu Al-Hasan) perhaps aimed at keeping the present Muslim generation incognizant about them. But, the truth can never be concealed, that science is not new to Islam but it is Islam and Muslims that have played a vital role in its evolution.