Coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan rises to 3pc

Pakistan finalises deal to purchase vaccine in bulk from China

By INP
An illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the structure of the coronavirus now named COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has surged to 3 percent over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre data, 46 more people lost their lives, lifting the nationwide fatalities to 21,874.

The country’s caseload climbed to 945,184 after 1,119 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The new infections emerged when 37,196 tests were conducted during the said period.

It is to be noted that Covid-19 vaccination centres in Lahore and Karachi are facing a shortage of vaccine and masses are facing hardships in getting their scheduled jabs.

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan had said that 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines are still available in the country and supply would improve further after June 20.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Sultan had said that a shortage of vaccines had been reported at some busy vaccination centres, adding that the situation will further improve after 20th June with the availability of additional doses.

“There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors varies. So there may be a shortage of vaccines in some centres,” he had said.

PAKISTAN FINALISES VACCINES DEAL WITH CHINA:

Separately, it emerged that Pakistan has made bulk purchase deal of coronavirus vaccines with China.

Pakistan has made various agreements of buying over 27.5 million vaccine doses of China made vaccines, the sources at National Institute of Health said.

The doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino vaccines being purchased under the vaccine procurement agreements, according to sources.

“Under the procurement agreements raw material and prepared coronavirus vaccines being purchased from the Chinese companies,” sources said.

Pakistan has signed a deal of the procurement of 23 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, according to sources. Sinopharm will provide vaccine consignments to Pakistan in phases till December this year.

Moreover, Pakistan has made an agreement with CanSino Biologics for over two million vaccine doses and 2.5 million vaccine doses with Sinovac, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines reported  at various vaccination centres in Pakistan.

In Punjab as well as at Karachi’s Expo Center, scarcity of vaccines reported affecting the government’s drive to inoculate maximum citizens in the country.

INP

