By Editor's Mail
I hope this email finds you in the best of health. I am a student of Mass Communication and doing my BS from the University of Karachi. I am sending you a letter on Poverty which is obliged to be published in your newspaper.

Poverty refers to lack of financial resources and basic needs. The shortage of water, food, and money comes under the term of poverty. In recent years, it has been recorded the poverty rate in Pakistan was 24.3% which means that the 24.3population is living below the poverty line, deprived from fundamental needs. The rising rate of the growing population, increasing price rates, and unemployment are its major causes of poverty. It leads the poor people to criminal activities and such illegal means to earn money and run their households which has a very negative impact in our society. Poverty can affect the health of all ages. Children living in poverty are more likely to suffer from chronic diseases and diet-related problems. Children raised in poverty on average have worse adult health. The chances for incarceration are more likely to happen in poverty. The young people are more engaged to die from suicide in high poverty communities.

If we think in a productive manner for the solutions for cancelling poverty from our country. Here are some of the solutions:

I -By creating jobs by the government or else invest in small startups and be self-employed.

II -Government should also allow stipends for health and education to the privileges.

Numaira Mir 

Karachi

