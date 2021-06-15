HEADLINES

Formation commanders briefed on cutting-edge technologies for army’s outfits

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The participants of the 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference were briefed on the cutting-edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s outfits besides up-gradation of logistics infrastructure corresponding to emerging operational imperatives.

The briefing was given to the two-day long Conference held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ). General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over the conference which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

Participants were briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat. Participants held detailed discussion on a host of professional matters.

COAS expressed satisfaction over progress of the stabilization operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. Forum paid rich tribute to the resilient nation particularly the people of tribal areas for their supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The Forum also reviewed progress on transition and uplift of the Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and socio-economic development in Balochistan as a dividend of hard-earned peace and stability.

Reviewing the prevailing situation on Eastern Border and latest developments in IIOJ&K, forum expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC Resolutions. Forum was also apprised on Pakistan’s meaningful support to Afghan Peace Process and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

The COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the LOC / Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan International Border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

The army chief appreciated high standard of training displayed by formations during various exercises besides excellent performance of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions. He commended the formations for their constant focus on training and high state of morale which augments their operational readiness.

The COAS appreciated formations for their all-out support to national response for tackling COVID-19 pandemic, Locust and eradication of Polio. Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way, COAS concluded. He also awarded trophies to Mangla and Multan Corps for their overall best performance in Sports and Training respectively.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

