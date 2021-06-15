838 new Covid-19 cases take total caseload to 943,027: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The country on Monday reported 838 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 943,027, the National Command and Operation Center said on Tuesday.

According to the NCOC, a department leading the fight against the pandemic, the country has recorded 880,316 recoveries.

There are 40,929 active cases are under treatment across the country, including 2,611 who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 59 people on Monday, increasing the death toll to 21,782.

Punjab and Sindh are the worst-hit regions of the country with 344,196 and 328,663 infections.