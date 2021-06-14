NATIONAL

IRSA refutes Sindh’s uneven water distribution claim

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority chairman on Monday dispelled the impression of Sindh receiving an uneven portion of water, insisting that the water distributary body allocates the due share of water to each province.

Rao Irshad Ali Khan, in a statement, said that every province was given its due share of water.

The body does not allocate less or more water to any province, he said, adding that the Sindh government’s claim of receiving little portion of water was incorrect.

He said IRSA kept the water apportionment record of all the provinces and federating units, adding that Sindh was given 71,000 cusec water as per its due share. While Punjab is being given 96,000 cusec water.

Irshad said the measurement of water shortage was equally divided and shared by Punjab and Sindh. The portion of water supply to every province alters after every 10 days, he informed.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said that IRSA decreases the water share of Sindh after making an excuse of water shortage in the river.

In a tweet, Sherry said that rivers do not face water shortage during the summer season. It’s not a matter of water shortage, rather it’s a matter of water apportionment, she insisted.

Sherry further said apart from Sindh, Balochistan, too, has complaints against IRSA.

She claimed that the federal government wanted to create a new water issue. IRSA had reduced Sindh’s water portion by 15 percent to 20 percent, she said, adding that it was a violation of the 1991 Water Accord.

The PPP leader said to deprive Sindh of its water share during the harvest season would have devastating effects on the national economy. She said Sindh agriculture produce contributes 23 percent to the country’s total agriculture produce.

She said on many occasions, the water accord was violated. Despite protest from provinces, no agreement could be reached in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests.

She said the Sindh government was submitting an adjournment motion to the Senate on this issue.

The federal government is not ready to take its responsibility, she said, adding the government should make sure judicious distribution of water apportionment.

Staff Report

