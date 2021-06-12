1,194 new Covid-19 infections, 57 more deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Friday registered 1,194 new coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Saturday.

The NCOC said in a statement that the number of overall cases had risen to 939,931, including 875,581 recoveries.

A total of 42,717 active cases are under treatment across the country, including 2,760 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 57 people on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 21,633.

Punjab continued to be the worst-hit province with 343,703 infections and 10,479 deaths caused by the pandemic followed by Sindh which reported 327,021 positive cases and 5,220 deaths so far.

The government has received 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since it began a nationwide campaign in February and plans to buy and receive over 90 million more jabs to vaccinate the entire adult population in the second half of 2021.

Announcing the budget for FY2020-21, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin announced the government had allocated $1.1 billion to procure vaccines and planned to vaccinate 100 million people by July 2022.

It has also set aside Rs100 billion to combat coronavirus spread in the next fiscal year.