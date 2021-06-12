NATIONAL

1,194 new Covid-19 infections, 57 more deaths: NCOC

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Friday registered 1,194 new coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Saturday.

The NCOC said in a statement that the number of overall cases had risen to 939,931, including 875,581 recoveries.

A total of 42,717 active cases are under treatment across the country, including 2,760 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 57 people on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 21,633.

Punjab continued to be the worst-hit province with 343,703 infections and 10,479 deaths caused by the pandemic followed by Sindh which reported 327,021 positive cases and 5,220 deaths so far.

The government has received 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since it began a nationwide campaign in February and plans to buy and receive over 90 million more jabs to vaccinate the entire adult population in the second half of 2021.

Announcing the budget for FY2020-21, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin announced the government had allocated $1.1 billion to procure vaccines and planned to vaccinate 100 million people by July 2022.

It has also set aside Rs100 billion to combat coronavirus spread in the next fiscal year.

Previous articleImran urges world to fight online hate, extremism after Canada attack
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran urges world to fight online hate, extremism after Canada attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on world leaders to crack down on online hate and extremism following the deadly truck attack in...
Read more
NATIONAL

House okays appointment of first Pakistan-origin Muslim judge in US history

WASHINGTON: The US Senate approved President Joe Biden's nomination of Zahid Quraishi, a magistrate judge in New Jersey, to the federal bench, making him...
Read more
NATIONAL

Interfaith march honours Pakistan-origin family killed in Canada terror attack

LONDON: Several thousand people joined an interfaith march Friday evening honouring the four members of a Pakistan-origin Muslim family who were killed in an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab to block phones of the unvaccinated

LAHORE: Punjab said Friday it will block the mobile phones of people refusing to get Covid-19 jabs, in the latest move to penalise the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt allocates Rs1168bn for grants in budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs1168 billion for grants in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22. According to the budget documents, the government will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Minimum wage set at Rs21,000; salaries, pensions get 10pc raise

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday presented the budget for 2021-22 and announced an increase in monthly minimum wage to Rs21,000 from Rs17,500. Finance Minister...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab to block phones of the unvaccinated

LAHORE: Punjab said Friday it will block the mobile phones of people refusing to get Covid-19 jabs, in the latest move to penalise the...

Epaper – June 12 ISB 2021

Epaper – June 12 LHR 2021

Epaper – June 12 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.