We cannot afford environmental disaster

Our environment is a very crucial part of our lives. It is the main source of living as we get food, water, air from the environment. In fact, environment is what sustains us and where we breathe and live every moment. Thus, the quality of our life depends majorly on our environment.

In earlier days, people lived in harmony, adapting themselves to the environment; but in the modern era we are attempting to mould the environment according to our need and convenience thereby ultimately harming ourselves indirectly in the long run. Latest technological advancements in the field of science have made us more empowered, of which I think we are taking undue advantage, by utilizing the environment resources indiscriminately and giving it nothing in return, but harmful chemicals and pollution.

- Advertisement -

These results into environmental problems across the globe, creating issues such as deforestation, loss of biodiversity, air pollution, river pollution due to the inflow of poisonous chemicals, waste materials, garbage, plastics, etc., global warming and weakening of ozone layer, diminution of underground water, oil and gas reserves and natural resources such as minerals, growth of poisonous gases, pollution, smog, etc. in the air.

It is quite evident that because of our unchecked actions we have disturbed the ecological balance of our environment and hence are facing these issues.The waste of vegetables and fruits can be converted into fertilizers and shouldn’t be dumped into ponds and other fresh water bodies etc. By taking care of our small actions like saving drinking water, usage of jute, cloth, paper bags, recycling the waste products, etc. We can still save our environment from deteriorating completely.

Environmental pollution is one of the key problems faced in our modern world. Though there have been massive technological advancement in these recent days, it has also invited negative effects to the environment. By doing a simple thing like planting a tree, we shall be making the world a better place and for sure we shall always live to be proud of our achievement.

Saving the environment is not just an issue anymore. It is a survival truth. Individuals, organisations and governments need to come together and join hands to protect what is left of our planet so that the future is not wiped out before it’s time for a curtain call. Experts say that proper handling of waste materials, such as reusing or disposing of them properly, should constitute an important part of our efforts to preserve energy and protect the environment. Countries worldwide should use less coal and more reusable power like hydro or solar power. Back home, almighty has bestowed us with soothing natural sceneries, abundant forests, world famous tourist attractions for which it is often called as the paradise on earth, tremendous fresh water resources etc. What we need to do is protecting these natural gifts because undesirable change in environment is evident even in valley as well. Effect of climate change are witnessed here too in the form of early winters, too much lengthier and chill in winter months, very hot summer etc.

This is high time when we should take some strict actions in order to preserve our environment and make our place a better place to live in for our next generation.

RAYEES AHMAD KUMAR

- Advertisement -

Lahore