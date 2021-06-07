HEADLINES

Two arrests made after attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

By News Desk

Police have registered a case and have made two arrests over the attack on Jugnu Mohsin and her convoy in Okara’s Hujra Shah Muqeem, when they were travelling to the area for a public rally.

A veteran journalist and member of the Punjab Assembly, Syeda Maimanat Mohsin, popularly known as Jugnu Mohsin, was allegedly attacked while she was returning home after addressing a public rally in Okara’s Hujra Shah Muqeem area. She remained unhurt in the incident.

Mohsin, the wife of senior journalist Najam Sethi, was allegedly intercepted on Hujra Road by a person identified as Muhammad Hussain and some other unidentified gunmen, who were riding on motorcycles.

Punjab Police have registered a case against seven people over the attack on Punjab Assembly MPA Jugnu Mohsin in Okara.

According to the FIR, an accused person, identified as Mohammad Yaseen, had threatened her on social media two days ago that if her convoy comes to Jhuj Kalan, no one will be allowed to leave alive.

The FIR said that two of the suspects in the case were armed, two had sticks, and two were carrying stones. It added that the suspects had fired upon the convoy and broken the windows of the car with the sticks.

Hussain also told the police that the MPA had received warnings on social media that if she visited the area, she will be attacked.

On the other hand, the police said that they have arrested two suspects named Mukhtar and Sultan in the case.

According to reports, Mohsin was receiving death threats on social media. Some people had been warning her not to hold a rally in Punjab’s Jhuj Kalan and threatened her that they would attack her if she would go ahead with her planned public meeting.

Despite the threats, Mohsin went on to conduct the rally, after which unidentified gunmen intercepted the convoy and opened fire. They also hurled stones and attacked them with clubs.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, HRCP, and Amnesty International condemned the attack on the former journalist. As soon as reports of the incident emerged, Mazari condemned the shocking attack.

“Culprits must be caught and dealt with strictly under the law. Absolutely unacceptable. This is terrorism,” said the minister.

The attack was also condemned by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and Amnesty International’s South Asia office.

“HRCP strongly condemns the attack on journalist and writer Jugnu Mohsin,” tweeted the organisation.

The HRCP said that it was relieved to hear that the MPA was safe and called the authorities to “book” the attackers.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International noted that the attack was a “glaring reminder” for the “authorities to act on threats made against women online”.

“A swift, impartial, and independent investigation must be immediately conducted to bring those responsible to justice,” said the rights organisation.

Mohsin, whose real name is Syeda Maimanat Mohsin, was elected from the PP-184 (Okara-II ) constituency.

The former journalist won the seat in the 2018 general elections and choose to remain independent after winning.

Previous articleIran cleric who founded Hezbollah dies of Covid-19
Next articleCIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan warns India against any illegal action of further division of Jammu & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday warned India against any illegal action of 'further division, bifurcation and demographic changes' in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM urges UK to play role to unhook Pakistan from FATF grey list

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Kingdom to play role to remove the country from the grey list of Financial Action...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM urges Punjab CM to ensure officials at south Punjab secretariat

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the Punjab chief minister to ensure the presence of officials at the south Punjab secretariat, further stating...
Read more
HEADLINES

Palestinian teen bears scar of eviction battle in East Jerusalem

Jana Kiswani, a 16-year-old Palestinian, was entering her home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah when an Israeli police officer shot her...
Read more
NATIONAL

China welcomes PM Imran’s appreciation of President Xi’s letter

BEIJING: China on Monday welcomed positive comments of Prime Minister Imran Khan on President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message on World Environment Day and reaffirmed its resolve...
Read more
NATIONAL

World reacts to Ghotki train crash

ISLAMABAD: Members of the international community on Monday extended condolences to Pakistan over the loss of lives in the train accident. “We are deeply saddened...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Mayweather barely breaks sweat in ‘training session’ with YouTuber Paul

MIAMI: Floyd Mayweather predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before admitting it could have been...

Pakistan warns India against any illegal action of further division of Jammu & Kashmir

Christians reject census 2017 results

PM urges UK to play role to unhook Pakistan from FATF grey list

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.