Palestinian lives matter!

We all have been aware of the Palestine-Israel Conflict since it has been the top news from all over the world. Israel, which is not even an independent state, has been tremendously inhumane and monstrous. There is an extreme bestial behavior and the genocide taking place. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed including women and children. In a recent interview of an Israeli soldier, he told the sources that he would not take a minute to take the life of an eight year old child if he throws a stone at him. There are a dozen of stories running through the social media which are so sickening. Protests were made in several countries of the world for peace and justice for Palestinians. Genocide and wholesale slaughter must end and there should be a proper conversation between the two states to decipher the conflict just like the Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in his recent interview with CNN. There is no humanity and justice in slaughtering people and making them homeless. Israel needs to stop this racial killing. This is not a war, it’s a wholesome slaughter.

MARIA EJAZ

Karachi

