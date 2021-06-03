Opinion

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of our community that in this Modern Era, women are still being the victims of gender discrimination that includes differences in education, honour killings, institutional discrimination, child marriage, and domestic violence etc. This is more likely to be found in poor families and those who are unable to raise their voice for their rights. Gender discrimination can lead an individual to serious physical and mental problems. It always imposes a negative impact on the society. Therefore, proper rules and regulations must be followed and educating people over gender discrimination might lower its ration from our society.
Talbia Syed
Karachi

