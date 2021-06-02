Opinion

Beautiful Balochistan

By Editor's Mail
13
0

Balochistan is a land like a paradise, but unluckily, nation is unaware for some needful circumstances as about basic privileges. Balochistan is infixed by universal minerals; however, citizens are only engaged with working. We are not getting any profit from these minerals. People only concentrate on money, and it looks as they are unaware but everyone has mind, and right to know wrong or right. There are numerous expensive minerals like gold, silver, coal etc. They take out these minerals for money; however, they can get lots of work by these minerals. They work and earn money to finish the problems of their homes. I suggest people in Balochistan that they should get works instead of earning money. They should produce plenty of new and helpful objects from these minerals.
Naveed Ahmed
Hub

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

