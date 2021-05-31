HEADLINES

Matric exams to be held from July 14, Inter exams from June 26: BISE

By News Desk

The matric and intermediate exams for students will take place on July 14 and June 26, respectively, and their roll number slips will be issued soon, the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education announced on Monday.

Moreover, those staff members that will be invigilating and administering the tests have been advised to get vaccinated at the earliest.

“Examination staff are advised to keep their vaccination certificates with themselves,” the BISE controller said.

Professor Nasir Jamil, the Controller for Examinations of the Lahore Board of Secondary Education, said preparations for exams are in the final phase.

“Candidates will be issued roll number slips soon,” he said, adding that exams will be held under strict compliance with coronavirus safety guidelines and SOPs.

Previous articleGunmen abduct students from school in north-central Nigeria
Next articleHamid Mir vows to still raise voice for the rights given in the Constitution after TV ban
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FO lauds Kuwait for resumption of visa facility

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday lauded the cooperation of Kuwait in the resumption of visas for Pakistan nationals and business persons after a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hamid Mir vows to still raise voice for the rights given in the Constitution after TV ban

One of Pakistan's top journalists and TV anchors, Hamid Mir, has said that terminations or bans are not new for him, adding that he...
Read more
HEADLINES

Four more Indian variant cases emerge in Pakistan

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi said Monday that four more cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Pakistan, taking...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan mandated to host World Environment Day

Pakistan, despite being the least contributor to global greenhouse gases emissions has been bearing the burden of erratic natural disasters and environmental degradation whereas...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court rejects bail request of suspect in Pakistan-Belgium woman murder

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday dismissed the bail request of the prime suspect in the murder case of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vowing to launch targeted attack ‘soon’, police halt Shikarpur operation

SHIKARPUR: Sindh Police on Monday suspended an anti-bandits operation in Shikarpur, vowing to launch a targeted attack to purge the area of crime bosses...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Four more Indian variant cases emerge in Pakistan

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi said Monday that four more cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Pakistan, taking...

Pakistan mandated to host World Environment Day

Islamabad IG for redressal of gender-based violence complaints on priority

Court rejects bail request of suspect in Pakistan-Belgium woman murder

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.