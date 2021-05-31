Matric exams to be held from July 14, Inter exams from June 26: BISE

The matric and intermediate exams for students will take place on July 14 and June 26, respectively, and their roll number slips will be issued soon, the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education announced on Monday.

Moreover, those staff members that will be invigilating and administering the tests have been advised to get vaccinated at the earliest.

“Examination staff are advised to keep their vaccination certificates with themselves,” the BISE controller said.

Professor Nasir Jamil, the Controller for Examinations of the Lahore Board of Secondary Education, said preparations for exams are in the final phase.

“Candidates will be issued roll number slips soon,” he said, adding that exams will be held under strict compliance with coronavirus safety guidelines and SOPs.