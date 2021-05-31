World

Gunmen abduct students from school in north-central Nigeria

By Agencies
FILE PHOTO: A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

NIAMEY: An armed gang abducted students from an Islamic school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger on Sunday, police and state government officials said.

Armed groups carrying out kidnapping for ransom are blamed for a series of raids on schools and universities in northern Nigeria in recent months, abducting more than 700 students for ransom since December.

A spokesman for Niger’s state police said in a statement that gunmen on motorcycles attacked the town of Tegina, in the Rafi local government area of the state, at around 3 pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday.

He said the attackers were “shooting indiscriminately and abducted a yet to be ascertained the number of children at Salihu Tanko Islamic school”.

The school’s owner, Abubakar Tegina, told Reuters in a phone interview that he witnessed the attack.

“I personally saw between 20 and 25 motorcycles with heavily armed people. They entered the school and went away with about 150 or more of the students,” said Tegina, who lives around 150 metres from the school.

“We can’t be exact because most of them have not reported to the school as at that time,” he said, when asked for further details of the number taken.

Tegina said there are around 300 pupils aged between 7 and 15. He said pupils live at home and only attend classes at the site.

Most students kidnapped in recent months have been taken from boarding schools.

One person was shot dead during the attack and a second person was seriously injured, the state governor’s spokeswoman said.

She said 11 of the children taken were released by the gunmen because they were “too small and couldn’t walk”. A group of bus passengers were also abducted, she said.

Sunday’s attack in Niger took place the day after the release of the remaining 14 students of a group abducted last month from a university in neighbouring Kaduna state.

Previous articleFour more Indian variant cases emerge in Pakistan
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China, in major policy shift, announces families can have three children

BEIJING: China announced on Monday that married couples may have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two...
Read more
World

UK PM Johnson marries in low-key, surprise ceremony

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, capping a week of political drama with a...
Read more
World

Naftali Bennett: The extremist millionaire who may end Netanyahu era in Israel

JERUSALEM: Naftali Bennett, Israel’s likely next prime minister, is a self-made tech millionaire who dreams of annexing most of the occupied West Bank. Bennett has...
Read more
Top Headlines

US spied on Merkel, other top European officials through Danish cables: report

WASHINGTON: The US National Security Agency has used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighbouring countries, including...
Read more
World

Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit

GHANA: West African leaders will discuss on Sunday how to respond to a coup in Mali, gathering in the Ghanaian capital Accra for a...
Read more
World

Netanyahu in last-minute bid to scupper possible deal to unseat him

TEL AVIV: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu manoeuvred on Sunday to try to dissuade opponents from forming a "government of change", with media reports saying...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court rejects bail request of suspect in Pakistan-Belgium woman murder

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday dismissed the bail request of the prime suspect in the murder case of a...

Vowing to launch targeted attack ‘soon’, police halt Shikarpur operation

Buzdar launches Khidmat application

$500mn green bond launched to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.