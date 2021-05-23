Sports

Ruthless Ruud topples Shapovalov to win Geneva Open

By Agencies

PARIS: Third seed Casper Ruud claimed his second career title on the ATP Tour after beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6) 6-4 in the final of the claycourt Geneva Open on Saturday.

Norwegian Ruud did not concede a single break point to the Canadian second seed to prevail in the battle of the 22-year-olds and add to the Argentina Open title he won last year.

Neither player blinked in the opening set, which went with serve but Ruud almost lost his way in the tiebreak when Shapovalov fought back from 6-2 down to 6-6.

However, the Norwegian kept his cool and won his fifth set point when Shapovalov directed a volley into the net.

In the second set, Ruud converted his fifth break point of the match to go 3-2 up and never looked back, clinching the title when Shapovalov’s return on match point went long.

The title will see Ruud move up to 16th in the rankings and, coupled with his semi-final runs in Madrid and Monte Carlo, it bodes well ahead of the French Open later this month.

Previous articleDua Lipa slams NYT ad accusing her of anti-semitism for Palestine support
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coates gets backlash saying Olympics are on, no matter virus

TOKYO: If John Coates was trying to stir controversy, he succeeded. An International Olympic Committee vice president, Coates was asked a few days ago by...
Read more
Sports

Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

KATHMANDU: An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving...
Read more
Sports

Cricket gear donation brings joy to migrants stuck in Bosnia

SARAJEVO: Joyful cheers echoed through an asylum-seekers camp in Bosnia this week as dozens of teenagers and young men put their daily struggles aside...
Read more
Sports

Manny Pacquiao announces fight against Errol Spence Jr.

MANILA: Manny Pacquiao will face Errol Spence Jr. on August 21, according to social media announcements from both boxers late on Friday. The bout will...
Read more
Sports

British athletes, staff to be vaccinated before Tokyo Games

LONDON: Team GB athletes and staff travelling to the Olympic and Paralympic Games will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots before they travel to Tokyo, the...
Read more
Sports

PCB plans June 5 start of PSL, players to serve 10-day quarantine in UAE

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to start the PSL-6 in Abu Dhabi from June 5 and all the participating players will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Uncategorized

Additional Rs19 billion tax revenue through 30 percent FED on cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The government can generate at least Rs19 billion in additional tax revenue if the federal excise duty on cigarettes is increased by 30...

Tobacco lobby demands tax relaxations in the name of illicit trade: study

Epaper – May 23 LHR 2021

Epaper – May 23 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.