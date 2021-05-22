NATIONAL

Altaf Hussain terrorism speech trial to begin next year

He has been charged under Terrorism Act, 2006 on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the UK's Serious Crimes Act, 2007.

By News Desk

Self-exiled Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain will be going to trial in the UK at the beginning of next year for hate speech charges, as reported by local media outlet GEO News.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Hussain’s trial will start on January 31, 2022 and last for about three weeks.

The MQM founder had asked for an indefinite delay his trial , citing serious health issues and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, sources said.

The CPS confirmed that Hussain’s trial had already been postponed twice before because of the pandemic and his own health issues.

The MQM leader spent nearly a month in  Hospital from mid-December last year to January 12, 2021 after being taken in an ambulance for suffering “serious” COVID-19 symptoms.

After returning home, Hussain fell ill again a week later and spent another week in the hospital. His doctors had told the court he suffered from a severe form of infection in multiple organs along with pneumonia.

Since the last three months, the MQM founder has been doing well and has made several live speeches to his followers on social media.

The case

Hussain, 67, has been charged under the Terrorism Act, 2006 on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act, 2007.

UK authorities launched the investigations into the matter after an FIR was lodged in Karachi naming the MQM leader as the instigator.

Previous articleRawalpindi Ring Road should be launched this year: Ghulam Sarwar
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rawalpindi Ring Road should be launched this year: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project shouldn't be abandoned as it held "national...
Read more
NATIONAL

Will move forward as Family: Fawad Chaudhry after Tareen group meeting

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the PTI and members of the Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan nears 900,000 mark with 4,007 new coronavirus infections

ISLAMABAD: Over the past 24 hours Pakistan reported 4,007 new Covid-19 cases, a step closer to the 900,000 mark. Data provided by the NCOC showed...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC to take up cases against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has fixed the hearing of requests filed by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal likens govt progress claims to rubbing salt into wounds

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday rejected what he said were the federal government's tall claims of economic progress. In a statement,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 vaccination for people 30, above begins

ISLAMABAD: Vaccination against Covid-19 of people 30 and above started Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre said. “Vaccination for 30-40 years begins today! Register...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Ceasefire holding in Gaza as international aid arrives

JERUSALEM: The ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza was holding on Saturday, as humanitarian aid began to enter the Israeli-blockaded enclave ravaged by...

Pakistan nears 900,000 mark with 4,007 new coronavirus infections

Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

Cricket gear donation brings joy to migrants stuck in Bosnia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.