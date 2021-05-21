Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, injure 20 Palestinians despite ceasefire

A ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding on Friday, but there have been tensions in occupied East Jerusalem where Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and fired tear gas at Palestinians after Friday prayers.
Witnesses inside the compound said that after Friday prayers many Palestinians stayed at the premises to celebrate the ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli government.
“They were singing and chanting when a contingent of the Israeli police [stationed] next to the compound came into the compound and started using crowd control measures that they use all the time, including stun grenades, smoke bombs and tear gas,” Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said.
“They started firing in that crowd in an effort to try and disperse them.”
The attacks wounded some 20 people, according to a written statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent. Two of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the group said.
The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire came into effect in the early hours of Friday after 11 days of relentless Israeli bombing of the besieged enclave and thousands of rockets launched into Israel by Hamas, the group ruling the coastal strip.
A delegation from Egyptian intelligence reached Gaza just hours after a ceasefire was announced between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel.
A Palestinian source told Anadolu Agency that the Egyptian delegation entered Gaza via the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing with Israel to meet with leaders from Hamas in order to follow up the ceasefire commitments.
The delegation was headed by Ahmed Abdel Khaleq, a top Egyptian intelligence officer responsible for the occupied Palestinian territories.
Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank poured onto the streets to celebrate the ceasefire, waving flags and flashing the “V” sign for victory.
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza killed at least 243 Palestinians, including 66 children, and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory. On the Israeli side, 12 people, including two children, were killed.
Rescue workers pulled the bodies of nine Palestinians including a child, from under the rubble in Gaza, local media said.
Eight of them were retrieved from under the debris of their houses in al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Younis city, while the three-year-old girl was found under the ruins of her family house in Tal al-Hawa, south of Gaza City.
Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas against any further rocket attacks following a ceasefire.
In a speech hours after the truce took effect, he said, “If Hamas thinks we will tolerate a drizzle of rockets, it is wrong.” He promised to respond with “a new level of force against any expression of aggression against communities around Gaza and any other part of Israel”.
Netanyahu also hailed Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza as “an exceptional success”.
On the other hand, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to show the world how the map of Palestine has changed since the start of the Israeli occupation.
“The whole world should know what this terror state of Israel is,” Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the seventh section of the North Marmara Motorway.
Highlighting Thursday’s United Nations General Assembly meeting on the crisis, Erdogan said a “successful session” was held under the presidency of Volkan Bozkir, a Turkish diplomat, and with the attendance of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as well as other foreign ministers who stand together on the issue.
“They talked about how Palestine was occupied by this terror state of Israel since 1947, and was turned into a (small) piece of land today,” Erdogan said.
IT ALL STARTED WITH AN ISRAELI SETTLER STEALING AND OPENLY CLAIMING TO STEAL THE LAND OF A PALESTINIAN
The quote of the Israeli on “If I do not steal…………..” is a lift from the Sanhedrin Talmud.The Philosophy is that Goyim and Gentiles are inept (which may be be true) and undeserving of any serious possessions (and this is NOT a ethical or righteous stand) – and so,it is BETTER,that wealth be in the hands of the Israelis !
So the Settler,is merely following the Talmud – which SUPERSEDES THE TORAH and the HEBREW BIBLE,as under:
Baba Mezia 24a . If a Jew finds an object lost by a gentile (“heathen”) it does not have to be returned. (Affirmed also in Baba Kamma 113b).
Sanhedrin 57a. What a Jew steals from a gentile he may keep.(MY INTERPRETATION – But the Jew MIGHT make a compensation !)
Baba Kamma 37b. The gentiles are outside the protection of the law and God has “exposed their money to Israel.”
And the same applies to the Israeli gobbling of Palestine – as Israel is the name of Jacob,the son of Isaac !
“Your name shall no longer be Jacob, but Israel since you have striven with god and men and have prevailed” (Genesis – 32:29).
Israel Gobbling Palestine by deception and treachery,is all a part of the lineage of Jacob,who cheated Esau and His father Isaac ! This is Isaac the son of
ABRAHAM the PROPHET ! But as per Maimonides,this was NOT a Cheating – as Yaweh had PROMISED Jacob’s mother that he would be the successor,and Isaac TRIED TO BREAK THAT COVENANT
Hence,the THEFT of Jacob was justified,and so is the Israeli occupation as – BENJY IS FULFILING THE PROPHECY MADE BY YAWEH to REBECCA (the mother of Jacob !)
The Israelis do NOT CARE for what the world THINKS – as they view the opinions of the world,as that of ESAU (the twin of Jacob)
Mr Esau said that JACOB was RIGHTLY named JACOB,as he was a CHEAT ! (God Bless !)
Esau said, “Is he not rightly named Jacob? For he has cheated me these two times. He took away my birthright, and behold, now he has taken away my blessing” (Genesis 27:36).
Y Israelis care a CAHOOT for the world – is that ,as per Genesis – Yaweh also came to JACOB, and promised him success and glory (AFTER HE CHEATED HIS FATHER AND BROTHER),and that the whole world will bow to his lineage (which is the state of the Jews today – so the Jews of Israel,see it as fulfiling that prophecy !)
TREACHERY AGAINST THE JEWS,is something that Jews accept, as passe.Jacob who CHEATED his father and his brother – was ALSO CHEATED by his uncle,TO MARRY A WOMAN,who he was NOT to marry – and it was from this CHEATED MARRIAGE,with LEAH – that was lineaged 12 sons,and the 12 TRIBES OF ISRAEL !
SO THE CONCEPTION OF ISRAEL,IS BY SUBTERFUGE,AND TAKING THE RIGHTS AND PROPERTIES,OF GOYIM AND GENTILES – IS A VALID RIGHT BESTOWED ON THE JEWS,BY EXPLICIT INSTRUCTION (BY YAWEH), DEDUCTIVE INFERENCE (FROM GENESIS) AND DECONTRUCTED DIALECTICS (FROM THE TAKMUD).This EXPLAINS THE MINDSET of the Israelis !
That is Y Maimonides calls Jacob or ISRAEL,the NOBLE DECEIVER – as HE as BLESSED BY YAWEH – just as the transgressions of Israel today – which GETS AWAY,EVERY TIME !
UN protocols mean garbage to Israel – as Rebecca COERCED and TRAINED Jacob,to CHEAT ISAACC (the PROPHET) – BUT ALL FOR A GOOD CAUSE – AS REBECCA WAS FULFILING THE PROPHECY OF YAWEH,TO REBECCA,WHEN THE TWINS WERE INSIDE HER ! SO ALL THAT ISRAEL DOES IN INTERNATIONAL LAW – MEANS NOTHING – AS THEY ARE DOING ALL,AS PER THE PROPHECY OF YAWEH TO REBECCA, ON THE DIVINE SUPREMACY,OF THE JEWS AND ISRAEL !
GENESIS HAS COVERED ALL THE THEFT OF JACOB,IN MAGICAL SYMMETRY,BY WORDS FROM YAWEH (IN PERSON) – BLESSING JACOB TWICE.
SUCH PERFECTION IN THEOLOGICAL SYMMETRY AND LOGIC.dindooohindoo
It APPEARS TO BE WRITTEN IN HINDSIGHT !
IT ONLY “APPEARS” – GENESIS IS,OF COURSE,A DIVINE DOCUMENT !