HEADLINES

CAA fines private airline for bringing passengers on fake Covid reports

By INP

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has slapped a fine over a private airline for bringing passengers from Sharjah to Peshawar on fake negative Covid-19 reports.

According to the notification, a private airline has been warned and fined by the CAA over bringing passengers from Sharjah to Peshawar on May 10 and 17. The action against the airline has been taken under Civil Aviation Rules 1994.

The private airline brought 27 Covid positive patients to Peshawar on May 17 and 24 on May 10 from Sharjah.

The CAA also warned that any further violation shall entail more stringent penal action.

Earlier, the notice was issued to the airlines stating that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has informed that the private airline has again found in violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) implemented to curb the pandemic by bringing Covid positive passengers to Peshawar from Sharjah.

Last week, 24 passengers who were kept in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, had mysteriously gone missing from the Peshawar Police hospital.

INP

