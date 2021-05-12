Cabinet body decides to put Shehbaz Sharif’s name on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the federal cabinet has decided to place Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL).

Sharing the details in a presser, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the sub-committee meeting has decided to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list on the recommendation from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“A recommendation has been conveyed to the cabinet that will make a final decision in this regard,” the interior minister said.

He said that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar informed him that Shehbaz’s name was not placed on the blacklist. “Shehbaz is a guarantor of Nawaz Sharif, who has fled the country,” Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that they have not received any application from PML-N leader to allow him to travel abroad.

The interior minister said that Sharif could file a review into the decision within 15 days and appear before the committee to convey his argument on the matter.

“We are not informed regarding any medical reasons cited by Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad,” he said adding that if Shahbaz files a review on the decision, the interior ministry is bound to take a decision on it within 90 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on May 08, a day after the Lahore High Court granted one-time permission to him to travel abroad for medical treatment.