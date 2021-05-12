HEADLINES

Cabinet body decides to put Shehbaz Sharif’s name on no-fly list

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the federal cabinet has decided to place Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL).

Sharing the details in a presser, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the sub-committee meeting has decided to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list on the recommendation from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“A recommendation has been conveyed to the cabinet that will make a final decision in this regard,” the interior minister said.

He said that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar informed him that Shehbaz’s name was not placed on the blacklist. “Shehbaz is a guarantor of Nawaz Sharif, who has fled the country,” Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that they have not received any application from PML-N leader to allow him to travel abroad.

The interior minister said that Sharif could file a review into the decision within 15 days and appear before the committee to convey his argument on the matter.

“We are not informed regarding any medical reasons cited by Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad,” he said adding that if Shahbaz files a review on the decision, the interior ministry is bound to take a decision on it within 90 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on May 08, a day after the Lahore High Court granted one-time permission to him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Previous articleCAA allows foreign airlines to operate 30pc additional flights
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CAA allows foreign airlines to operate 30pc additional flights

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a revised policy for global air traffic allowed the foreign airlines to operate an additional 30 per...
Read more
HEADLINES

KSA vaccine conditions limit Pakistani population from travelling

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has issued a list of vaccines that travellers must have taken before entering the region; however, it has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Wednesday to sight the Shawwal moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet in the federal capital on Wednesday under the chair of RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad to sight...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh allows restaurant takeaway during Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government has offered a major relaxation to restaurant owners by allowing takeaway service during the upcoming Eidul Fitr holidays. This was decided...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi calls on Muslim countries to unite to confront Israel

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged Muslim nations to unite over Israel’s airstrikes on Palestinian civilian neighbourhoods to confront the Jewish...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran expresses solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed his solidarity with Palestinian victims of Israeli violence. "I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine," he...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sindh allows restaurant takeaway during Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government has offered a major relaxation to restaurant owners by allowing takeaway service during the upcoming Eidul Fitr holidays. This was decided...

Afghan forces fight to recapture Taliban-held district outside Kabul

KP suspended recreational activities to curb virus spread

Qureshi calls on Muslim countries to unite to confront Israel

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.