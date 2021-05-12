HEADLINES

CAA allows foreign airlines to operate 30pc additional flights

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a revised policy for global air traffic allowed the foreign airlines to operate an additional 30 per cent of passenger flights to Pakistan.

The CAA Air Transport Department issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The decision was made due to the shortage of flights and the rush of passengers.

The additional flights also include cargo flights of the respective airlines, the notification reads.

The national aviation regulator said that there will be a possibility for passengers to depart abroad on additional flights in case of empty planes.

Earlier, the number of foreign flights approved under the summer schedule was limited to 20 per cent as per the instructions of the NCOC.

The airlines’ operation has been limited to 20 per cent of flights from May 5 to 20.

Now, the CAA sought additional flight schedules from all airlines till May 18, the notification reads.

On Monday last, after reports that some people are travelling to Pakistan on fake medical reports showing them coronavirus negative, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued new guidelines for all airlines operating in Pakistan.

Some passengers travelled to Pakistan on PCR (a polymerase chain reaction) test reports with a fake negative result. The authority declared that such passengers endangered fellow travellers in airplanes and also undermined national efforts to control Corona in the country.

As per new guidelines introduced by the CAA, only the certified laboratories PCR test reports would be accepted for travellers coming to Pakistan from abroad. The passengers without the correct QR Code (Quick Response Code) could also not be eligible to travel to Pakistan, the authority said, adding that any copy of the PCR test report would also not be acceptable at Pakistani airports.

The CAA also restricted passengers who are not registered in the Pass Track App to travel to Pakistan.

Previous articleKSA vaccine conditions limit Pakistani population from travelling
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KSA vaccine conditions limit Pakistani population from travelling

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has issued a list of vaccines that travellers must have taken before entering the region; however, it has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Wednesday to sight the Shawwal moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet in the federal capital on Wednesday under the chair of RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad to sight...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh allows restaurant takeaway during Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government has offered a major relaxation to restaurant owners by allowing takeaway service during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. This was decided in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi calls on Muslim countries to unite to confront Israel

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged Muslim nations to unite over Israel’s airstrikes on Palestinian civilian neighbourhoods to confront the Jewish...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran expresses solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed his solidarity with Palestinian victims of Israeli violence. "I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine," he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends PML-N MP’s detention for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Lahore on Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Mian Javed Latif for two weeks...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Afghan forces fight to recapture Taliban-held district outside Kabul

KABUL: Afghan security forces mounted an operation to recapture a Taliban-held district outside the capital Kabul on Wednesday just before the start of a...

KP suspended recreational activities to curb virus spread

Qureshi calls on Muslim countries to unite to confront Israel

Imran expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.