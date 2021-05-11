Punjab to vaccinate journalists against coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed the authorities to make arrangements to inoculate journalists against coronavirus on a priority basis.

The directive was given on a suggestion of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus Control which the chief minister accepted.

Buzdar, in a statement, said that after the Eidul Fitr holidays, journalists would be vaccinated on a priority basis.

In this regard, he directed the authorities to look into the establishment of special centres at the press clubs across the province.

He has also directed the health department to take steps under a comprehensive strategy.