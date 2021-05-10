Sports

Remaining IPL games can’t be played in India: Ganguly

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season will have to be played outside the country, the organising Indian cricket board said, though it is unclear whether a window can be found to play the outstanding 31 games.

The popular T20 league was suspended indefinitely last week after several personnel tested positive for Covid-19. India reported 366,161 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the caseload to 22.66 million.

Sourav Ganguly, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told Sportstar magazine that Covid-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India.

“There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India,” Ganguly said.

“This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL.”

Warwickshire, Surrey and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) are keen to host the remaining matches in September, but a BCCI official told Reuters on Friday they were yet to discuss the offer.

The entire 2020 tournament was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of the pandemic.

Ganguly also said India would play three one-dayers and five Twenty20 Internationals in Sri Lanka in July though the BCCI is likely to field a second-string squad.

Virat Kohli’s side are due to leave for England in early June for the World Test Championship final in Southampton against New Zealand. They will then play a five-test series against England.

Previous articleLabour’s Sadiq Khan re-elected London mayor
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Chelsea beat Man City to delay Premier League title party

MANCHESTER: Chelsea forced Manchester City to put their Premier League title party on hold, winning 2-1 to boost their own chances of a top-four finish in a dress rehearsal...
Read more
Sports

Abid Ali posts highest Test score by a Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe

HARARE - Following his unbeaten knock of 215 in the first innings of the second test in the ongoing Zimbabwe series, Pakistan opener Abid Ali...
Read more
Sports

Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real Madrid

MADRID: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos may have played his last game for the club after they announced on Saturday that he had picked...
Read more
Sports

Postponed IPL should be held in UK in September: Pietersen

LONDON: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wants the remaining matches of the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) to be shifted to the United Kingdom...
Read more
Sports

Nothing can stop Tokyo Olympics from going ahead: Coates

SYDNEY: International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates was adamant Saturday that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from...
Read more
Sports

Indian board yet to discuss IPL offer from English counties

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board will explore all options to try to complete this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) but is yet to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.