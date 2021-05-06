NATIONAL

Zaidi sues Ismail for slander

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday sent a legal notice under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail.

The minister said that he should apologise or face the legal consequences. He said Ismail’s comments aired on a television programme said: “Ali Zaidi does not pay tax and uses money distributed through the Ehsaas programme in exchange to purchase votes, which is very unfortunate.”

He said that the statement and its follow up throughout the news and media segments are defamatory in nature and tantamount to slander.

“I am discharging my duties as Minister of Maritime Affairs in accordance with the oath taken under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 (Constitution) and that all actions taken in my capacity as Minister of Maritime Affairs are taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

He said: “In the news segments broadcast, the material in question alleges that I am not a taxpayer and that I am manipulating the public money for my personal gains and that such defamatory comments are clearly to tarnish my reputation.”

“The defamatory statements which are predicted on false information have already been viewed by thousands of viewers,” he said.

“It is respectfully submitted that comments of such nature, when communicated on national television, have a negative widespread effect which clearly demonstrate that you are seeking to call into question my reputation, integrity and the duties performed by me under the Constitution.”

“In view of the above, I hereby call upon you to tender an unconditional apology making specific reference to the contents aired on Geo News on April 25, 2021, and other news segments airing the defamatory statements and pay damages of PKR 10 crores for seeking to call into question my reputation, integrity and the duties performed by me under the Constitution,” he added.

The minister said: “I hereby call upon you to comply with the above within 14 days of receipt of this notice, failing which I will be constrained to institute proceedings against you, which will be pursued at your sole risk, costs and consequences.”

