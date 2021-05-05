HEADLINES

‘Overseas Pakistanis are precious assets of the country,’ PM tells envoys

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that “overseas Pakistanis are precious assets of the country” and stressed that the ambassadors should treat them better.

The above was said while the premier was addressing Pakistani ambassadors stationed across the globe, days after he had called back Pakistan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia over the mistreatment of the Pakistani expat community by the latter’s staff.

Last week, the PM had recalled Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and members of the latter’s staff after reports of their alleged ‘mistreatment’ of the Pakistani expat community surfaced.

“The feedback provided by Pakistani expats living in Saudi Arabia was shocking,” the premier said on Wednesday. “An indifferent attitude towards the expat community is “unforgivable.”

He also read out complaints received on the Citizens Portal and slammed the “callousness” displayed by embassy workers. “The job of embassies is to serve their citizens,” the premier stressed.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar had met with Riyadh’s envoy in Islamabad Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in the Saudi capital to discuss Prime Minister Imran’s upcoming visit to the Kingdom.

The premier is visiting Saudi Arabia next week on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

In March, the crown prince had made a telephonic call to inquire about the prime minister’s health as the latter had tested positive for Covid-19 and was spending time in quarantine. Wishing Khan a quick recovery, Mohammed Bin Salman had invited him to visit Saudi Arabia after recovery which the prime minister accepted.

During their meeting, both ambassadors had reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the “time tested brotherhood and friendship between the two countries, with a renewed emphasis on economic cooperation.”

According to Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, the visit will prove a milestone in bilateral relations, and the two countries are expected to sign several accords and memorandums of understanding (MoU) in diversified areas, especially economic and trade relations.

Last week, Ambassador Al-Malki told Arab News that “this visit will further strengthen relations between both countries in all fields,” adding that “there will be many memoranda of understanding” signed during the visit.

The two countries had inked agreements for $20 billion investment projects, during the crown prince’s visit to Pakistan in February 2019.

Al-Malki said that while work on the projects had “already begun,” a planned preferential trade agreement would also lead to broader economic cooperation.

Previous articleTaliban capture northern Afghan district amid surge in violence
Next articleMan City reach first ever Champions League final as Mahrez’s double downs PSG
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Senior Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in police custody in IOK

Senior Kashmiri leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who challenged India’s rule over occupied Kashmir for decades, died on Wednesday while in police custody. He was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia considering barring overseas Hajj pilgrims for second year: Reuters

Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual Hajj for the second year running as Covid-19 cases rise globally and worries grow...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF told that Pakistan won’t increase tariffs, says Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday that Pakistan had informed the International Monitory Fund (IMF) that increasing taxes or tariffs was currently unfeasible...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS stresses need for military cooperation in meeting with Saudi CGS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between Pakistan and the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Outlaw arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested underworld king Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt, and dozen of his accomplices during a late-night raid on his...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA report says number of complaints related to harassment, blasphemy increasing

There has been a marked increase in the number of complaints related to blasphemy, harassment, anti-government posts and pornography, according to a report compiled...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Taliban capture northern Afghan district amid surge in violence

KABUL: Taliban insurgents captured a district in northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to retreat to the provincial capital amid a recent surge in violence, officials...

Senior Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in police custody in IOK

Saudi Arabia considering barring overseas Hajj pilgrims for second year: Reuters

IMF told that Pakistan won’t increase tariffs, says Tarin

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.