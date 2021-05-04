Sports

IPL suspended after more Covid-19 cases

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after players or staff at three clubs tested positive for Covid-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying local authorities and tournament officials took the decision unanimously “to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.”

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organizing the IPL,” the BCCI said.

“These are difficult times, especially in India. While we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.”

The first cases involving players inside the IPL’s biosecure bubble forced Monday’s game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to be postponed. The count grew on Tuesday when two Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staffers and a Sunrisers Hyderabad player also returned positive tests.

The IPL has been staging games without spectators every evening since April 9 despite India’s stretched health system being pushed to the brink by another major wave of the pandemic.

Players from all over the world compete in the lucrative T20 tournament, which was forced by the pandemic to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

The BCCI said it would do “everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.”

India’s official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000. Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system.

On Monday, the IPL postponed the Kolkata-Bangalore game after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, who play for Kolkata, became the first players to test positive for Covid-19 inside the IPL bubble.

Last week, Australian players Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson flew home from the IPL amid the surge of cases. Richardson and Zampa were playing for Bangalore, and Tye for Rajasthan Royals.

Two other cricketers — Englishman Liam Livingstone, who was with Rajasthan, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who was with Delhi — also left the IPL. Livingstone cited “bubble fatigue” and Ashwin wanted to be with his family in the crisis.

IPL went ahead on the basis that teams stay in biosecure areas at hotels and resorts in the six venues in India where the competition is taking place.

Previous articlePCAA announces 10-day quarantine for arrivals
Next articleTwo soldiers dead in Bajaur attack
Avatar
Agencies

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP accepts PML-N request for vote recount in NA-249

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday accepted the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail for a recount in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PCAA announces 10-day quarantine for arrivals

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Tuesday issued operational standard operating procedures (SOPs) for inbound passenger flights, announcing a mandatory 10-day quarantine for people...
Read more
NATIONAL

Record 164,000 vaccinations carried out in a day: minister

ISLAMABAD: Since the starting of the drive, the daily vaccinations crossed the 150,000 mark for the first time on Monday, Minister for Planning and...
Read more
Sports

Jayawickrama takes 11 wickets as SL seal Test series win over Bangladesh

Pallekele: Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama enjoyed a dream debut as he claimed 11 wickets to seal a 209-run victory over Bangladesh in the second...
Read more
HEADLINES

After governor, Balochistan CM also faces rebellion from treasury benches

ISLAMABAD: Another storm is brewing in Balochistan as Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is facing another rebellion from his own party’s lawmakers while the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt announces 49 amendments in election law, seeks Opp’s support

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday said that the federal government plans to bring 49 amendments to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PCAA announces 10-day quarantine for arrivals

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Tuesday issued operational standard operating procedures (SOPs) for inbound passenger flights, announcing a mandatory 10-day quarantine for people...

Record 164,000 vaccinations carried out in a day: minister

Akram calls for partnerships to rebound from coronavirus

Biden marks 10 years since bin Laden killing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.