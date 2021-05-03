NATIONAL

Pakistan tightens borders as Covid-19 cases soar

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has closed land crossings with Iran and Afghanistan for travellers and slashed international flights as the government warned of a “critical” few weeks ahead in the battle against Covid-19.

The border restrictions were announced Sunday as the country prepared to mark the holiday of Eidul Fitr, which usually sees the mass movement of people between cities and villages as well as the return of migrant workers and overseas Pakistanis for celebrations.

Officials have anxiously watched the coronavirus crisis unfolding in India.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Saturday that from Wednesday, 80 percent of flights would be suspended for two weeks, mainly from the Middle East, until mid-May when the Eid holidays are over.

Foot crossings with Iran and Afghanistan would also be sealed, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said, adding that trade would be exempt.

Flights and land crossings with India — reeling from a devastating outbreak with hundreds of thousands of new cases a day — were closed before the pandemic because of political tensions.

Pakistan is struggling to contain a third peak of infections, with more than 800,000 cases and 18,000 deaths declared.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who has been leading the government response to the outbreak, said the next two weeks are “critical”, as health authorities rushed to increase intensive care capacity.

Last year, the nation saw a spike in cases following Ramadan and Eid.

Mosques have remained open throughout the holy month of Ramadan, with few adhering to social distancing guidelines during huge nightly gatherings of worshippers.

Private gatherings, shops, and restaurants have faced tight restrictions, with the army mobilised to help enforce rules.

The government has also announced a ban on travel between provinces for more than a week over Eid and imposed closures on hotels and tourist spots.

Previous articlePunjab CM’s aide defends herself after Sialkot AC controversy
Next articleProspects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt urged to remain steadfast on Kashmir in talks with India

ISLAMABAD: Urging the government to remain steadfast on the Kashmir dispute in talks with India, former diplomats and generals have emphasised ascertaining Indian intentions...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab CM’s aide defends herself after Sialkot AC controversy

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan offered her side of the story in the controversy involving Sialkot Assistant Commissioner...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fed govt announces 49 amendments in Elections Act 2017, seeks opp’s support

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday said that the federal government plans to bring 49 amendments to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt hands over possession of 1,508 housing units

ISLAMABAD: The government has handed over the possession of 1,508 apartments and housing units to the applicants under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP). Talking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Saudi envoys discuss Imran’s forthcoming visit to Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar met with Riyadh's envoy in Islamabad Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in the Saudi capital to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad renews commitment to ensure press freedom

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Monday said the government regarded the freedom of the press as a “fundamental, democratic and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Fed govt announces 49 amendments in Elections Act 2017, seeks opp’s...

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday said that the federal government plans to bring 49 amendments to the...

Govt hands over possession of 1,508 housing units

Pakistan, Saudi envoys discuss Imran’s forthcoming visit to Riyadh

Fawad renews commitment to ensure press freedom

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.