Covid-19 kills 79, infects 4,213

ISLAMABAD: The total caseload of total active Covid-19 cases reached 87,953 with 4,213 new infections on Monday just as 5,842 people completely recovered from the contagion disease.

During the last 24 hours, 79 people died of coronavirus, 73 of whom were under treatment in hospital and six in their respective quarantine centres or homes, according to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 79 deaths, 24 were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum number of ventilators were occupied in four major areas, including Lahore 70 percent, Multan 74 percent, Gujranwala 57 percent and Mardan 80 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid-19 patients) were also occupied in four cities: Lahore 59 percent, Mardan 70 percent, Peshawar 65 percent, and Swat 63 percent.

Around 670 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on a ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 45,954 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday: 16,469 in Sindh, 16,307 in Punjab, 7,794 in KP, 3,815 in Islamabad, 558 in Balochistan, 385 in GB, and 626 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 728,044 people have recovered from the disease so far receiving an over 90 percent recovery rate.

Since the outbreak, a total of 834,146 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under-treatment patients: AJK 17,371, Balochistan 22,620, GB 5,327, Islamabad 76,209, KP 120,064, Punjab 306,929 and Sindh 285,626.

18,149 deaths were recorded nationwide: 4,667 died in Sindh, 8,572 in Punjab, 3,392 in KP, 691 in Islamabad, 237 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 483 in AJK.

A total of 11,928,095 tests have been conducted to date, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities.