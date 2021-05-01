World

Next major war will be ‘very different,’ US defense chief says

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to “the old wars” that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech.

Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to “understand faster, decide faster and act faster.”

“The way we fight the next major war is going to look very different from the way we fought the last ones,” Austin said during a trip to the Hawaii-based US Pacific Command.

Austin did not explicitly mention rivals like China or Russia. But his remarks came as the United States starts an unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan on orders from President Joe Biden aimed at ending America’s longest war and resetting Pentagon priorities.

Austin acknowledged that he has spent “most of the past two decades executing the last of the old wars.”

Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country’s internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make the experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organisations like the so-called Islamic State spread around the world.

Austin’s remarks did not appear to prescribe specific actions or predict any specific conflict. He instead appeared to outline broad, somewhat vague goals to drive the Pentagon under the Biden administration.

“We can’t predict the future,” Austin said. “So what we need is the right mix of technology, operational concepts, and capabilities – all woven together in a networked way that is so credible, so flexible and so formidable that it will give any adversary pause.”

Preventing a conflict would mean creating “advantages for us and dilemmas for them,” he said.

US responses could be indirect, he said, outlining a scenario in which cyber warfare could be used “to respond to a maritime security incident hundreds of miles away.”

Previous articleLahore goes into two-day lockdown from today
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

As US prepared exit, Taliban protected foreign bases, but killed Afghans

KABUL: Taliban fighters have protected western military bases in Afghanistan from attacks by rival, or rogue militant groups for over a year under a...
Read more
Top Headlines

Scientists say India govt ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

NEW DELHI: A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious...
Read more
World

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province

KABUL: A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province on Friday, officials said. The...
Read more
World

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 44, leaves more than 100 injured

At least 44 people were crushed to death overnight on Friday at an overcrowded ultra-Orthodox religious festival in Israel with attendees describing scenes of...
Read more
World

Indian states run out of Covid-19 vaccines, nationwide inoculation delayed as infections surge

NEW DELHI: Several Indian states have run out of Covid-19 vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said...
Read more
World

Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after hunger strike

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

England team to tour Pakistan in October: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said the British envoy has confirmed that the English cricket team will tour Pakistan in October. He said...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province

Epaper – May 1 LHR 2021

Epaper – May 1 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.