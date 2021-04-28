NATIONAL

Iran, Norway impose travel restrictions on Pakistan

Iran and Norway on Wednesday became the latest countries to impose travel restrictions on Pakistani citizens out of fear of the dangerous Indian variant of coronavirus.

“The rate of infections is very high in India, among other countries. In order to limit the risk of imported cases of new Covid-19 variants, we are now introducing stricter entry restrictions for travellers arriving from India and its neighbouring countries, as well as Iraq,” Norway’s Justice and Public Security Minister Monica Maeland was quoted as saying in a statement.

Under the new rules, travellers coming from Bangladesh, India, Iraq, Nepal, and Pakistan will now be required to stay at a quarantine hotel.

“This means that people who undertake necessary travel to these countries will also be required to stay at a quarantine hotel,” said the statement.

The European country said that the measures will come into effect on Wednesday 28 April at 12pm.

Separately, Iran announced the closure of its land border with Pakistan in fear of the coronavirus cases being reported from India.

“The Southeastern borders with Pakistan would only allow the return of Iranian and Pakistani nationals to their countries after the new ban is imposed on Wednesday,” said a statement issued by the Iranian customs office that was quoted by the publication.

Iranian Customs Office Spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said that the Iranian government will introduce “hygiene controls” on trucks arriving from Pakistan for the next 10 days. He added that commercial vessels from Pakistan will only be allowed to load and unload at Iranian ports after going through some strict checks and controls.

Last week, Iran had banned flights from India and Pakistan over fears that an Indian variant of the coronavirus could spread in the country.

