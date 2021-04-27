NATIONAL

PHC grants pre-arrest bail to Safdar in wealth case

By INP

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar Awan in assets beyond income case.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak announced the verdict that was postponed earlier due to the non-appearance of the suspect.

Last month, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) meeting okayed further probe into the case and a letter directing a further investigation of assets owned by him and his family.

The agency wrote to Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the deputy commissioner’s office, and the Cooperatives Department Punjab Lahore to collect all the details into assets owned by Awan and his family members.

A total of nine people of the family are currently on the NAB radar including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and her daughter Mehrun Nisa.

The accountability watchdog had also written to various other institutions to accumulate data and details on their assets in the form of buildings, houses, plots, and shops in all residential and commercial lands.

Previous articleTruce holds in Kashmir, giving shell-shocked residents uneasy peace
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Truce holds in Kashmir, giving shell-shocked residents uneasy peace

ISLAMABAD: The guns have gone silent, schools have reopened and the bunkers are empty along the restive Line of Control (LoC) with India, but...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC to discuss ‘poor’ Covid-19 rules compliance outside CAIE test centres

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government commenced in-person assessments for O- and A-level students ignoring protests from students over health concerns, Minister for Education...
Read more
NATIONAL

Domestic oxygen production capacity being augmented: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said the government was increasing the domestic production of oxygen to support the...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP health minister booked for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday booked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for flouting coronavirus health guidelines by attending an iftar...
Read more
NATIONAL

A decade after his death, Osama bin Laden still haunts Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Children play cricket in a patch of scorched grass and scattered rubble in Abbottabad — all that remains of the final lair of...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA prober removed ahead of Tareen’s meeting with Imran

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday removed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer heading the investigation against estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Domestic oxygen production capacity being augmented: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said the government was increasing the domestic production of oxygen to support the...

KP health minister booked for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

A decade after his death, Osama bin Laden still haunts Pakistan

FIA prober removed ahead of Tareen’s meeting with Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.