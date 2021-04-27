PHC grants pre-arrest bail to Safdar in wealth case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar Awan in assets beyond income case.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak announced the verdict that was postponed earlier due to the non-appearance of the suspect.

Last month, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) meeting okayed further probe into the case and a letter directing a further investigation of assets owned by him and his family.

The agency wrote to Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the deputy commissioner’s office, and the Cooperatives Department Punjab Lahore to collect all the details into assets owned by Awan and his family members.

A total of nine people of the family are currently on the NAB radar including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and her daughter Mehrun Nisa.

The accountability watchdog had also written to various other institutions to accumulate data and details on their assets in the form of buildings, houses, plots, and shops in all residential and commercial lands.