Editor's Mail
The most effective way to control the virus is to vaccinate a large number of people. For this, the government of Pakistan has taken a good step to vaccinate people. But unfortunately, the government has just started the vaccination process in big cities. On the other hand, people living in remote areas are still waiting for the government that when he will start Covid vaccination process . Yes, it is certainly right that the non of remote areas, has not gotten any vaccine. Though getting vaccine is the best way to defeat the deadly virus Covid-19. But the government is failed in this regard. I urge the government should start vaccination programme in remote areas too as soon as possible.

Imran Sattar 

Turbat

Editor's Mail
