Two judges go into isolation after contracting Covid-19

MUZAFFARGARH: Muzaffargarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Ahsan Mahboob Bukhari went into self-isolation on Saturday after contracting Covid-19.

A week earlier, another district and sessions judge in Muzaffargarh Jawad Hassan was also diagnosed with the contagion disease.

Reports citing sources suggested that the judges’ staffers have also been isolated after the samples of both judges sent for testing came back positive.

In the last 24 hours, 3,073 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Punjab and 98 people lost their lives to the disease, according to data released by the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).