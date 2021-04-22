Abbasi claims NAB should investigate PM Imran, calls for NCOC shutdown

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took shots against the sitting government, the sugar producers, and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), calling for their arrests and shutdowns.

Speaking to the media outside an accountability court in the federal capital, the former premier said that PM Imran Khan, along with 40 per cent of the sugar producers in the country, should be placed in jail.

He accused the government of mishandling the pandemic and said that Pakistan is one of the only countries in the world where people must pay for the vaccine themselves. In this regard, he said that the NCOC should be shut down.

The government has been unable to buy a single coronavirus vaccine, the former PM continued, adding that a country like Pakistan with a population of 230 million people is vaccinating its people through charity.

“It is unfortunate that coronavirus cases keep increasing in Pakistan, while the world is controlling it,” he said.

He also condemned the attack against the former chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Absar Alam.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for questioning in connection with its fresh graft inquiry against him.

The PML-N stalwart is required to turn up before the NAB Rawalpindi office on April 26 along with the record.

The inquiry pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and the illegal appointment of Syed Wamiq Bokhari as its managing director.

Abbasi is alleged to play a role in the appointment of Bokhari during his stint as petroleum minister.

The PML-N leader is already facing two references instituted by the bureau. One of them pertains to alleged illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) while the other is related to the award of an LNG Terminal-I contract to a firm at Port Qasim Karachi at exorbitant rates.