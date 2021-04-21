NATIONAL

GCU VC’s research leads to legislation on welfare of senior citizens

NA approves bill for socio-economic protection of senior citizens

By News Desk
ISLAMABAD: June 11  Parliamentarians listens Federal Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs and Statistics Syed Naveed Qamar presenting the national budget 2008-09 during National Assembly session at Parliament House. The minister presents the Rs. 2010 billion budget and size is 29.7% higher than the size of estimates for 2007-08. APP photo by Afzaal Chaudhry

A research carried out by Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has led to a legislation on the welfare of senior citizens in Pakistan.

The research project titled “Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Persons in Pakistan”, led by Prof Zaidi, provided the essential data that fed into the drafting of the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill passed by the National Assembly (NA) on Monday.

The treasury and opposition members of the lower house joined hands to pass the bill moved by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. After approval from the NA and Senate, the bill would be sent to President Dr Arif Alvi for signing into law.

The human rights related bill proposes the establishment of a senior citizens council and an old-age home. According to the bill, the division concerned shall establish and maintain an old age-home to be known as Darul Shafqat at an accessible place to accommodate indigent senior citizens of Islamabad.

“The bill aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad. In this respect, it aims to establish a fund for these senior citizens. It also creates a council, including members from all relevant departments of the government that shall ensure that all possible steps and acts are taken to provide for the wellbeing, comfort and dignity of these senior citizens,” read the bill.

After the approval from the National Assembly (NA), Rabiya Javeri Agha, the former federal secretary for human rights, tweeted a congratulation message, saying that “a special credit to Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and British Council Pakistan for their research on old age in Pakistan.”

“This report provided essential data that fed into the drafting of this legislation,” Rabiya Javeri revealed.

In 2019, the British Council in Pakistan identified that the problems faced by older persons are a matter of urgency in Pakistan. It therefore commissioned the research project titled “Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Persons in Pakistan”. The project is carried out by HelpAge International Pakistan led by Prof Zaidi in collaboration with international consultants (late) Silvia Stefanoni and Camilla Williamson from Development Action. The findings and recommendations of the research project provided essential data that fed into the drafting of this human rights bill.

Prof Asghar Zaidi said, “I feel very proud that my research on Pakistan’s older population has led to a legislative law on senior citizens. I am proud of the ‘societal impact’ created by this research I wish to see this aspect gaining momentum in the work of our researchers at Government College University Lahore.”

He went on to say that “the real challenge for the government is the implementation, some provincial assemblies passed similar acts five years back, but implementation is falling short”.

The GCU VC quoted his research report, saying Pakistan’s older population, which reached 12.5 million in 2019, would double by 2030 and would reach close to 40 million by 2050. “It is therefore imperative that the country responds urgently to the most critical needs of its older people and at the same time promotes more profound societal changes which creates age-friendly and enabling environments in which people of all ages can flourish,” he said.

Prof Zaidi believed that supporting older people and particularly older women to have a secure income through universal social pensions should be a priority in Pakistan. “Ensuring that health services are aligned to the health needs of the older population especially at the primary health care level is essential to assist older people to remain active in their communities,” he said.

The GCU VC also mentioned that eliminating all forms of age discrimination and providing an environment in which older people are protected from violence and abuse will help them exercise their choices and contribute to society.

The academic staff of GCU congratulated Prof Zaidi, saying that “he’s leading them right from the front.”

Previous articleFormer PM asked to apologise after clash with NA speaker
Next articleSaad Rizvi’s case will undergo legal proceedings: Sheikh Rasheed
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. Another reserach should also be carried out for accessibility options for public places that, are built as such differntly able person can reach out to that public places specially banks, hospitals, petrol pumps, grocery stores and other localities. Our streets and roads in some areas are not so friendly that a person on wheel chair can freely move from one street to another street or Road v

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Indian Border Security seeks FIR against Pakistani ‘spy’ pigeon

In a bizarre turn of events, the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) have approached the Amritsar police station to register a first information report...
Read more
HEADLINES

At least four killed, over a dozen injured in Quetta blast

At least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in a powerful explosion in the parking lot of Serena Hotel in Quetta,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Reforms process started in MoIB in 2018 being resumed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the process of reforms started in the Ministry of Information and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to continue efforts for Afghan peace: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that it will continue to work towards achieving a lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. In a statement on Thursday, Foreign...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan once again urges UK to repatriate Nawaz to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday urged the United Kingdom to repatriate former premier and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, who is wanted...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation over rising inflation in Ramadan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has strongly criticised the government for skyrocketing inflation during the holy month of Ramadan and has demanded...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

People waiting to see a prosperous Pakistan

Despite high-profile claims of all the PTI government's achievements, the federal cabinet has once again been largely overthrown; especially the appointment of the third...

When covid-19 combines with diabetes

Indian Border Security seeks FIR against Pakistani ‘spy’ pigeon

At least four killed, over a dozen injured in Quetta blast

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.