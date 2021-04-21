GCU VC’s research leads to legislation on welfare of senior citizens

A research carried out by Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has led to a legislation on the welfare of senior citizens in Pakistan.

The research project titled “Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Persons in Pakistan”, led by Prof Zaidi, provided the essential data that fed into the drafting of the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill passed by the National Assembly (NA) on Monday.

The treasury and opposition members of the lower house joined hands to pass the bill moved by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. After approval from the NA and Senate, the bill would be sent to President Dr Arif Alvi for signing into law.

The human rights related bill proposes the establishment of a senior citizens council and an old-age home. According to the bill, the division concerned shall establish and maintain an old age-home to be known as Darul Shafqat at an accessible place to accommodate indigent senior citizens of Islamabad.

“The bill aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad. In this respect, it aims to establish a fund for these senior citizens. It also creates a council, including members from all relevant departments of the government that shall ensure that all possible steps and acts are taken to provide for the wellbeing, comfort and dignity of these senior citizens,” read the bill.

After the approval from the National Assembly (NA), Rabiya Javeri Agha, the former federal secretary for human rights, tweeted a congratulation message, saying that “a special credit to Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and British Council Pakistan for their research on old age in Pakistan.”

“This report provided essential data that fed into the drafting of this legislation,” Rabiya Javeri revealed.

In 2019, the British Council in Pakistan identified that the problems faced by older persons are a matter of urgency in Pakistan. It therefore commissioned the research project titled “Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Persons in Pakistan”. The project is carried out by HelpAge International Pakistan led by Prof Zaidi in collaboration with international consultants (late) Silvia Stefanoni and Camilla Williamson from Development Action. The findings and recommendations of the research project provided essential data that fed into the drafting of this human rights bill.

Prof Asghar Zaidi said, “I feel very proud that my research on Pakistan’s older population has led to a legislative law on senior citizens. I am proud of the ‘societal impact’ created by this research I wish to see this aspect gaining momentum in the work of our researchers at Government College University Lahore.”

He went on to say that “the real challenge for the government is the implementation, some provincial assemblies passed similar acts five years back, but implementation is falling short”.

The GCU VC quoted his research report, saying Pakistan’s older population, which reached 12.5 million in 2019, would double by 2030 and would reach close to 40 million by 2050. “It is therefore imperative that the country responds urgently to the most critical needs of its older people and at the same time promotes more profound societal changes which creates age-friendly and enabling environments in which people of all ages can flourish,” he said.

Prof Zaidi believed that supporting older people and particularly older women to have a secure income through universal social pensions should be a priority in Pakistan. “Ensuring that health services are aligned to the health needs of the older population especially at the primary health care level is essential to assist older people to remain active in their communities,” he said.

The GCU VC also mentioned that eliminating all forms of age discrimination and providing an environment in which older people are protected from violence and abuse will help them exercise their choices and contribute to society.

The academic staff of GCU congratulated Prof Zaidi, saying that “he’s leading them right from the front.”