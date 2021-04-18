World

Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

By Agencies

TEHRAN: A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Iran’s nuclear deal with global powers, Tehran’s chief negotiator said according to Iranian state media, as China’s delegate also reported progress.

Abbas Araqchi said after a meeting of remaining parties to the 2015 deal that the Iranian delegation had submitted proposed texts on nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions, and that work on a common text, “at least in areas where there are common views”, could begin.

Iran has breached many of the deal’s restrictions on its nuclear activities in response to the US withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions against Tehran under President Donald Trump.

Araqchi was quoted as saying that, while serious disagreements remained, “a new understanding appears to be emerging.”

The second round of talks began on Thursday in a luxury Vienna hotel. The United States, making a new diplomatic push in the Middle East under Joe Biden’s administration, is not present as Iran has declined face-to-face negotiation.

However, European Union officials chairing the talks are carrying out shuttle diplomacy with a US delegation based at another hotel across the road.

Negotiators are working on steps that both sides must take, on sanctions and nuclear activities, to return to full compliance, but the talks have been further complicated by an explosion at Iran’s main uranium-enrichment facility at Natanz.

Iran has responded by saying it is enriching uranium to 60 percent fissile purity, a big step towards weapons-grade from the 20 percent it had previously achieved.

China’s envoy to the talks earlier said all participants – China, Russia, France, Britain, Germany and Iran – had agreed to accelerate work on issues including which sanctions the United States would lift.

“All parties have agreed to further pick up their pace in subsequent days by engaging (in) more extensive, substantive work on sanctions-lifting as well as other relevant issues,” Wang Qun told reporters.

Tehran says the Natanz blast was an act of sabotage by Israel and on Saturday named a suspect. Israel has not formally commented on the incident.

Wang, the only envoy who regularly speaks to reporters outside the talks, said remaining parties to the deal had resumed “productive and constructive work” over the past two days.

“In the next few days we hope the Joint Commission will immediately start negotiating the specific formula of sanction-lifting,” he added, using the term for formal meetings of those parties.

Previous articleUS, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency
Next article‘No Sweets’: For Syrian refugees in Lebanon, a tough Ramadan
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘No Sweets’: For Syrian refugees in Lebanon, a tough Ramadan

BHANNINE: It was messy and hectic in Aisha al-Abed’s kitchen, as the first day of Ramadan often is. Food had to be on the...
Read more
World

US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency

SEOUL: The United States and China, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, agreed to cooperate to curb climate change with urgency, just days before...
Read more
World

Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

OTTAWA: Canada on Saturday reported a second case of rare blood clots with low platelets after immunization with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in a week,...
Read more
World

Queen Elizabeth lays to rest her husband Prince Philip

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday bid farewell to her late husband, Prince Philip, at a royal funeral like no other, restricted by coronavirus rules...
Read more
World

Modi appeals to keep Hindu festival symbolic as Covid-19 infections surge

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to devotees to keep a key Hindu festival symbolic, amid worries about the spread...
Read more
World

Iran identifies suspect behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday named a man it wants arrested in connection with a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

‘No Sweets’: For Syrian refugees in Lebanon, a tough Ramadan

BHANNINE: It was messy and hectic in Aisha al-Abed’s kitchen, as the first day of Ramadan often is. Food had to be on the...

Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency

Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.