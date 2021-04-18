Govt bans donations to 79 proscribed, six under scanner organisations

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has banned donations to 79 proscribed organisations and their affiliates, as well as six organisations on the watch list.

The government has also issued a list of banned organisations and appealed to the citizens to donate their zakat, alms and donations only to legal charity organisations. It has asked civilians to donate only to the welfare organizations approved by the Punjab Charity Commission.

The government has also appealed to the people to report the collection of donations by these 85 organizations to the toll-free number, 080011111, of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

A list of banned organizations has also been sent to all police stations and an implementation report has been sought in this regard.

The list of banned organizations and their affiliates includes Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, Jaish-e-Muhammad, its affiliates, Al-Rahmat Trust, Bahawalpur, Al-Furqan Trust, Karachi, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah-e-Saha-e-Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Jaffar. Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Nifaz Shariat-e-Muhammad, Tehreek-e-Islami, and Al-Qaeda.

Other organisations mentioned on the list are Millat-e-Islamia Pakistan, Former Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Khudaim-ul-Salam Former Jaish-e-Muhammad, Islamic Movement of Pakistan, Former Tehreek-e-Jaffariah Pakistan, Jamiat-ul-Nassar, Jamaat-ul-Farqan, Hizb ut-Tahrir Khairul Nas International Trust, Splinter Group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Balochistan Liberation Army, and Islamic Students Movement of Pakistan.

Similarly, Lashkar-e-Islami, Ansar-ul-Islam, Haji Namdar Group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Republican Army, Balochistan Liberation Front, Lashkar-e-Balochistan, Balochistan Liberation United Front, Balochistan Armed Defense Organization, Shia Students Action Committee Gilgit, and Markaz Sabeel Organization Gilgit are banned.

Youth Organization L-Sunnah Gilgit, People’s Peace Committee Lyari, L-Sunnah Al-Jamaat, Former Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Al-Harman Foundation, Rabita Trust, Anjuman Imamia Gilgit-Baltistan, Muslim Students Organization Gilgit, L. Jamaat-e-Islami, Balochistan Fundamentalist Army, Tehreek-e-Nifazaman, Tehreek-e-Hudoodullah, Balochistan N Wajh Liberation Army, Balochistan Republican Party Azad, Balochistan Unified Army, Islam Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Islam, Balochistan National Liberation Army, Khanna Hikmat Gilgit-Baltistan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat are also banned according to the list.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Mahand has been placed on the list, as well as Tariq Gaddar Group, Abdullah Azam Brigadier, East Turkmenistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Islamic Jihad Union, 313 Brigade, Tehreek-e-Taliban Bajaud, Amrba Al-Ma’ruf Wa Nahi An Al-Munkar, Haji Namdar Group, Baloch Stow Dant R Gana Izizan Azad, Unified Baloch Army, and Live Sindh United Front.

ISIS, ISIL, ISIS, ISIS, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Lashkar-e-Jhangwal Alami, Ansar-ul-Hussain, Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Jundullah, Al-Rahma and Welfare Trust R Ganaization, Blue Aristan National Front Abdul Hameed Khan Group, Jamaat-ud-Awat, Sub-Organizations, Al-Anfal Trust Lahore and Khidmat-e-Khalq Lahore have also been placed on the list.

Other organisations on the list include Al-Awat Al-Irshad Pakistan Lahore, Al-Hamd Trust Lahore, Faisalabad, Muskewand, Al-Madinah Foundation Lahore, Moaz Bin Jabal Education Trust Lahore, Welfare of Humanity Fa Foundation, Sub-Organizations, Al-Fadl Foundation Trust Lahore, Al-Ishar Foundation Lahore, Pak-Turkish International CAG Education Foundation, and Hizb-ul-Ahrar.

Moreover, Balochistan Raji Ajoi, R, Sanghar, Jai Sindh National Front, Ariser Group, Sindh Revolutionary Army, Sindh Desh Liberation Army, Khatam-ul-Nabi, Ghazi Force, Ghulam Sahaba, Maymar Trust, Sachal Sarmast Welfare Trust Karachi, Al Jaz Optional Welfare Society Karachi, Al-Akhtar Trust, Al-Rasheed Trust and Tehreek-e-Lubaik Pakistan have been banned by the government of Pakistan.