PM announces Rs446bn development package for Sindh’s backward districts

SUKKUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sukkur and announced a mega-development package worth Rs446 billion for the socio-economic progress of the backward districts of Sindh.

The premier, along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and others reached Sukkur on a day-long visit.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran expressed his pleasure over visiting interior Sindh. “[We have been] fighting the biggest mafias in Punjab and could not focus on Sindh,” he added.

The premier said that he has been all over the country and saw massive poverty, especially in interior Sindh and Balochistan. “I have seen people of interior Sindh living in tough circumstances.”

On Kamyab Jawan Programme, the premier said that his government will help youth in setting up their own businesses, adding that the materialisation of the package will begin within a month.

The PM said that the package that includes Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and Nai Gaj Dam, which will greatly benefit the people of Sindh.

He maintained that the government will make every possible effort to uplift the backward areas of the country, and help the people of Sindh improve their living standard.

PM Imran said that the federal government disbursed 33 per cent of the total funds among deserving families in Sindh under Ehsaas Programme during the pandemic. He said that the network of the Ehsaas Programme is being extended to 12 million people.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s primary focus is to enhance the living standard of low-income people. He added that the government has provided mega-development programmes to the backward areas across the country, including Balochistan and the tribal districts.

He emphasised enhancing the skillset of the youth, adding that the government will take steps to develop sports grounds across the country.

The premier asked the Sindh government to review its decision of cancellation of the no-objection certificate (NOC) of developing Bundal Island near Karachi for the economic progress of the people of Sindh as well as other parts of the country.

Investors were ready to invest around Rs40 billion for the development of the island, but the Sindh government cancelled the project, he added.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran distributed cheques among deserving people under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

SAPM Dr Sania briefed the prime minister on the emergency cash programme.

The Rs446 billion development package envisages the construction of the Nai Gaj dam, which will help irrigate 28,800 acres of land and the 306-kilometre long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway. 200,000 acres of land will also be rehabilitated which will create livelihood opportunities for the people.

Under the package, gas supply will be ensured to 160 villages in the deprived districts of the province whilst the provision of thirty thousand annual electricity connections is also part of it.

Education reforms are also part of the Sindh package under which the ratio of higher education will be brought to 52 per cent whilst for quality education teacher-student ratio will be brought at 1:20. 14 passport offices will also be upgraded.