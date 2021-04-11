HEADLINES

PTI’s Ajsad Malhi concedes defeat, congratulates Nosheen on by-poll win

PTI ministers react to PML-N win in Daska election

By INP

DASKA: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate who lost Saturday’s by-election in a nail-biting contest in NA-75 Daska, has accepted his defeat and congratulated his winning rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Nosheen Iftikhar.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, Malhi said, “I thank the people of Daska who have participated and contested this election with me for so long. Congratulations to Nosheen Iftikhar who won.”

Malhi also congratulated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which conducted a clean and transparent election.

In the video message, he thanked his party, voters and supporters who stood with him in thick and thin and fought the huge battle against the mafia. “We will come back with a thumping majority,” he vowed and wooed his voters asking them not to worry as per the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

“I especially want to thank the ECP. You have conducted the elections in the peak of Covid-19 and with great efforts you managed this elections.”

Malhi said that “let all take a break and then come back to the much-needed work to bring a change”. He said that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the country.

Malhi vowed he would remain among his voters, supporters and party men irrespective of the election results.

According to unofficial result of all 360 polling stations compiled by the returning officer, PML-N’s Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar won the contest by securing 110,075 votes against PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi who bagged 93,433, while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Khalil Sandhu received 8,268 votes.

The polling that started at 8 am continued till 5 pm without any break. 360 polling stations were setup for the 494,000 registered voters in the constituency. Out of which, 47 polling stations were declared sensitive by the ECP.

To deal with any untoward situation, Rangers and police were deployed in the constituency with Pakistan Army soldiers on standby.

After the results came out, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that PTI has to improve its party’s system.

While responding to the results of NA-75 by-election, the minister took to social-networking website and posted that in Daska, PML-N didn’t win but PTI faced defeat.

“I have raised the reasons behind PTI’s rout in NA-75 with leadership,” he added.

Fawad said that there is no ideology of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N.

Accepting Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz as leaders is a slap in the face of democracy, he went on to write.

Moreover, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that “democracy won” in the Daska by-election adding that it was a “defeat” for everyone who misjudged PM Imran’s vote bank in Daska, since the PTI candidate was defeated by a thin margin.

“We won even though we lost, in the Daska by-election,” said the minister. “We are proud that Imran Khan has a [sizable] vote bank in Daska till this day,” he added.

He said that the large amount of votes polled by Asjad Ali Malhi in the Daska by-election were proof of “Imran Khan’s narrative being alive”.

He lashed out at the opposition, saying it was the PTI’s “luck” that it had to deal with such an inept opposition, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) internal conflicts.

Rasheed spoke about the Sindh government and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P), saying that the government will continue to involve the provincial government in all important matters.

Regarding Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s recent criticism of the federal government wherein the CM lamented that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) was not called frequently, Rasheed said that misunderstandings occur frequently but talks with Sindh government will continue.

He said: “Talk to us about electoral reforms and other stuff, we are willing to engage with you. However, unfortunately, due to various programmes on media, misunderstandings arise.”

The minister spoke about the MQM-P as well, saying that he harboured good relations with the party. He said that the prime minister will ultimately take the decision on whether or not the party’s sealed offices can be reopened or not.

“Shahzad Akbar is overseeing the cases on money laundering and against the sugar mafia,” he alleged, speaking on the so-called campaign against Shahzad Akbar.

“The Federal Investigation Agency [FIA] reports to me but I am letting Shehzad Akbar do whatever he is doing,” he added.

Similarly, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that PM Imran fulfilled his promise of holding fair and transparent elections.

In a statement, the SACM said that it’s the part of politics whether you win or lose in the polls. The reservations on ECP are still intact, she added.

Previous articlePM Imran extends ‘Meals on Wheels’ program to three more cities
Next article4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Bhag
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan looks forward to work with US in meeting global challenges: Akram

NEW YORK CITY: Pakistan Ambassador to United Nations Munir Akram has expressed hope that the UN under a new administration in the US will...
Read more
HEADLINES

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Bhag

BHAG: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude with a depth of 40 kilometers jolted the Bhag area of Balochistan on Sunday, according to Pakistan Meteorological...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran extends ‘Meals on Wheels’ program to three more cities

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched the extension of the “Meals on Wheels” programme with an ambitious aim for ensuring that no one...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five shortlisted for NADRA chairman post

ISLAMABAD: Five people have been shortlisted for the post of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman, reports citing sources said on Sunday. They further...
Read more
NATIONAL

Job portal set up to connect seekers, employers

ISLAMABAD: The government has set up a virtual job portal to facilitate the youth in exploring employment opportunities both domestic and international. The initiative aims...
Read more
NATIONAL

RHC to meet on Tuesday for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold an unprecedented meeting in Peshawar on April 13 (Tuesday) for the sighting of the Ramadan moon as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Five shortlisted for NADRA chairman post

ISLAMABAD: Five people have been shortlisted for the post of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman, reports citing sources said on Sunday. They further...

Job portal set up to connect seekers, employers

RHC to meet on Tuesday for Ramadan moon sighting

SC to take up PPP leader’s bail request on Thursday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.