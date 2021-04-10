Qureshi to leave for two-day Germany visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to pay an official visit to Germany from April 11 to 13 to discuss bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said Qureshi is visiting the country on the invitation of his German counterpart, Heiko Maas. The visit, it said, is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Maas had visited Pakistan in March 2019.

There, he will have delegation-level talks with Maas and the “entire gamut” of Pakistan-Germany relations will be reviewed and ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields will be discussed, the statement said.

Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora, the statement added.

Berlin is Islamabad’s largest trading partner in the European Union (EU), the statement observed, recalling that Germany is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistan nationals.

The two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties and planning to “undertake a number of activities in this context”.