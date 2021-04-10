NATIONAL

Qureshi to leave for two-day Germany visit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to pay an official visit to Germany from April 11 to 13 to discuss bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said Qureshi is visiting the country on the invitation of his German counterpart, Heiko Maas. The visit, it said, is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Maas had visited Pakistan in March 2019.

There, he will have delegation-level talks with Maas and the “entire gamut” of Pakistan-Germany relations will be reviewed and ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields will be discussed, the statement said.

Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora, the statement added.

Berlin is Islamabad’s largest trading partner in the European Union (EU), the statement observed, recalling that Germany is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistan nationals.

The two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties and planning to “undertake a number of activities in this context”.

Previous articleIreland adds Pakistan, US to tough hotel quarantine regime
Next articleIndian troops shoot dead four in fresh election bloodshed
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ireland adds Pakistan, US to tough hotel quarantine regime

DUBLIN: Ireland included Pakistan and the United States in its list of countries where arrivals will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine, tightening some...
Read more
NATIONAL

Funeral prayers of slain coal miners offered

ISLAMABAD: The funerals of bodies of coal miners discovered a day earlier were offered at DHQ hospital in Shangla district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akram calls for addressing inequality crisis, mobilising financing for recovery from Covid-19

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador to UN Munir Akram has called on the global community to address the crisis of inequality and mobilise financing for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen demands fair probe into FIA cases

ISLAMABAD: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday demanded a "free and fair probe" into the cases of money laundering and corporate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 100 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The nation recorded 100 deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours for a second consecutive day during the ongoing third wave of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan embassy in Washington organises virtual Lahore tour

WASHINTON: Pakistan's embassy in Washington organised on Friday a virtual tour of Lahore showcasing to its American audience the city’s rich history, culture, and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Akram calls for addressing inequality crisis, mobilising financing for recovery from...

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador to UN Munir Akram has called on the global community to address the crisis of inequality and mobilise financing for...

Tareen demands fair probe into FIA cases

Pakistan reports 100 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day

Explainer: What is behind the latest unrest in Northern Ireland?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.