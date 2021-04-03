World

Majestic Cairo parade as Egyptian mummies move museum

By Agencies

CAIRO: A grand parade will convey 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in specially designed capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home where they can be displayed in greater splendour.

The convoy will transport 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about 5km (3 miles) to the south-east.

Authorities are shutting down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, designed to drum up interest in Egypt’s rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of Covid-19 related restrictions.

Each mummy will be placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen to ensure protection, and the capsules will be carried on carts designed to cradle them and provide stability, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass said.

“We chose the Civilization Museum because we want, for the first time, to display the mummies in a civilized manner, an educated manner, and not for amusement as they were in the Egyptian Museum,” he said.

Archaeologists discovered the mummies in two batches at the complex of mortuary temples of Deir Al Bahari in Luxor and at the nearby Valley of the Kings from 1871.

The oldest is that of Seqenenre Tao, the last king of the 17th Dynasty, who reigned in the 16th century BC and is thought to have met a violent death.

The parade will also include the mummies of Ramses II, Seti I, and Ahmose-Nefertari.

Fustat was the site of Egypt’s capital under the Umayyad dynasty after the Arab conquest.

“By doing it like this, with great pomp and circumstance, the mummies are getting their due,” said Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo.

“These are the kings of Egypt, these are the pharaohs. And so, it is a way of showing respect.”

Previous articleIndia’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
Next articleFive killed in Myanmar protests as junta cracks down on online critics
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Five killed in Myanmar protests as junta cracks down on online critics

YANGON: Myanmar security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protests on Saturday killing five people, a protester and media said, as the military reinforced its...
Read more
World

India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high

MUMBAI: India’s daily coronavirus infections hit another record on Saturday for the highest tally since September, while daily deaths reached a five-month high, a...
Read more
World

Police officer killed in vehicle attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON: A motorist rammed a vehicle into US Capitol Police officers on Friday, killing one and injuring another and forcing the Capitol and congressional...
Read more
World

India urges China to expedite army disengagement in Ladakh

India on Friday urged China to expedite the disengagement of military forces from remaining areas in eastern Ladakh, saying a prolongation of the months-long...
Read more
HEADLINES

Armed man arrested from Makkah’s Grand Mosque

A man with a knife was arrested from Makkah’s Grand Mosque for chanting slogans in support of terrorist outfits after Asr (afternoon) prayer on...
Read more
World

Train crash kills 50 in Taiwan’s deadliest rail tragedy in decades

HUALIEN: A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday after hitting a truck that had slid down a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, India peace move silences deadly Kashmir frontier

MUZAFFARABAD: The machine guns peeking over parapets of small, sandbagged concrete bunkers and the heavy artillery cannons dug deep into Himalayan Kashmir’s rugged terrain...

Five killed in Myanmar protests as junta cracks down on online critics

Majestic Cairo parade as Egyptian mummies move museum

India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.